The Turnbull government has directed the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to investigate the impact of the digital platform services, as part of a deal with the Nick Xenophon Team.

The inquiry will consider the impact of such sites on media and advertising markets, as well as the level of choice and quality of news for consumers.