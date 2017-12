The Turnbull government will try again to pass superannuation changes next year, admitting it doesn't have the numbers to pass the bill now.

The Turnbull government insists planned disclosure changes to superannuation funds are merely delayed, not dead.

Nick Xenophon Team senators say they will not support government legislation due to concerns over transparency measures for higher-fee "choice" superannuation funds.

"The government remains absolutely committed to making sure members know exactly how their superannuation money is being spent," Financial Services Minister Kelly O'Dwyer told ABC radio on Tuesday.