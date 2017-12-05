Australia's bowling coach David Saker says Steve Smith's decision not to make England follow-on in the second Test maybe be wrong.

Australia concedes it may have blundered by not making England follow-on in the second Ashes Test.

And the Australians also admit they erred in their use of the decision review system (DRS) as England press for a miracle victory in the Adelaide Test.

Captain Steve Smith's decision not to enforce the follow-on was followed by an Australian batting collapse - they lost 4-53 in Monday's night session.

Australia were bowled out for a meagre 138 in their second innings on Tuesday, leaving England 354 runs to win.

The tourists resume on Wednesday's final day at 4-174.

Australia's bowling coach David Saker says Smith's follow-on call might have been a mistake.

"Steven has obviously made the decision that he felt the guys had bowled enough," Saker said.

"In hindsight, we didn't get an opportunity to bowl with the new ball under lights - that was our chance.

"Maybe we got it wrong. At the end of the Test match we will review that.

"But if come out of this winning the game, which I still think we will, you can say it was justified in some way."

Smith didn't consult his bowlers before deciding against the follow-on.

"He is obviously frustrated at what has happened but I don't think he is really ruing the decision," Saker said.

Further darkening Smith's mood, Australia lost both its reviews during England's run chase and will enter the final day without the option available.

"We got it wrong today without a doubt," Saker said of the use of the review system.

"It's frustrating to not have any in the bank coming into the last day, that is for sure"