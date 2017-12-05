Nathan Lyon's superb form was summed up by his brilliant of England's Moeen Ali off his own bowling. (AAP)

Nathan Lyon has been arguably the best bowler in the current Ashes, with the offspinner's career-best form helping lower the workload of Australia's pacemen.

Nathan Lyon is in career-best form and Australia's other three bowlers are arguably enjoying the benefits even more than the offspinner.

Lyon claimed four wickets on day three of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, taking his tally to a world-best 55 for the year.

No Test bowler has been as productive in 2017 as Lyon, who at this point last year would have been axed if not for Steve O'Keefe's calf injury.

Lyon has been arguably Steve Smith's most potent weapon in Brisbane and Adelaide, backing up productive tours of India and Bangladesh, and some pre-Ashes niggle that upset past and present England players.

Lyon's consistency and England's hesitancy to attack him has resulted in some long spells. That has in turn helped Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins enjoy longer breaks.

"He's bowling a lot more overs and taking a lot more wickets. He just has that belief in himself that he can get a wicket most balls," Starc told reporters.

"It allows the other three of us to rotate in shorter, sharper spells. Keeps us fresh and bowling fast.

"He's putting the ball where he wants a lot of the time and he's in the game all the time, he's been phenomenal.

"It's great to watch, great to be a part of and it's helping all the bowlers out, it's easier for everyone."

Lyon's efforts will also have been much appreciated by selectors, who would have harboured concerns about the workloads of Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins after failing to pick an allrounder.

Lyon snared 4-60 in England's first innings of 227 at Adelaide Oval.

Alastair Cook and Stuart were out edging, Jimmy Anderson was lbw for a duck but the most impressive dismissal was that of Moeen Ali.

Lyon flung himself to the left to complete an astonishing one-handed catch and dismiss Moeen for the third time in the series.

Starc followed it up with an impressive catch off his own bowling as England slipped to 7-142 in their first dig.

"I guess a little bit (surprised by how quickly the wickets tumbled).. we know the day is the easiest time to bat with the pink ball," the left-armer said.

"We've put a lot of balls in the right area, right lengths. Probably some loose shots by their guys."