A NSW man has been charged with trafficking his wife and a two-month-old daughter from Sydney to India.

The 27-year-old man from Lidcombe in Sydney's west was charged by the Australian Federal Police and will face Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday.

AFP Human trafficking team say it received a tip-off from an anti-slavery Australia group in Sydney in May, following reports the man used coercion, threats and deception to force his Indian-born wife and Australian-born child to go to India in March.

It's also alleged the man provided false and misleading information to the Immigration Department relating to his wife's visa application.

He's been charged with one count of trafficking persons (exit from Australia), which carries a maximum penalty of 12 years.

He's also facing a forge documents charge and general dishonesty charge.