Mathias Cormann, left, says the move is about shoring up the integrity of the electoral system. (AAP)

Organisations which have spent more than $100,000 on political purposes over the past four years will be governed by proposed electoral spending laws.

Australia is to ban donations from foreign bank accounts, non-citizens and foreign entities to all types of political campaigning - such as GetUp! - not just political parties.

Political parties, independent candidates, trade unions, interest groups, advocacy groups and others spend millions of dollars each year to influence voters.

However, the Turnbull government is concerned about the growing influence of third-party campaign groups, which in the 2015/16 financial year spent almost $40 million on political advertising, polling and campaigning - some of which came from foreign sources.

There are also concerns foreign donations could influence political party activity and policy.

Organisations which have spent more than $100,000 on political purposes over the past four years, or $50,000 or more where it is at least half their annual budget, will be captured under the proposed new laws and defined as "political campaigners".

Acting Special Minister of State Mathias Cormann said advocacy group GetUp!, which spent more than $10 million in the year leading up to the 2016 federal election (twice as much as the next biggest spender) would come under the new definition and would have to comply with the same transparency and disclosure requirements as political parties.

Senator Cormann said it was about shoring up the integrity of the electoral system

"To ensure that there is no inappropriate foreign interference in our democratic system, we are banning all foreign donations, not just for political parties, but also for candidates, Senate groups, and for political campaigning organisations," Senator Cormann told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

A GetUp! spokesman said over the organisation's 12-year history 99 per cent of its donations came from Australians.

"Despite this, the far right is seemingly obsessed with mythical tides of foreign funding," he said.

The organisation received four foreign donations totalling $312,047 since 2013/14, with $95,633 spent during the 2013 election campaign, $99,985 on Great Barrier Reef campaigning and $116,000 on non-political activity.

Senator Cormann said the changes would not unduly impact on charities, he said.

"Contrary to what has been asserted by some, this does not prevent charities from receiving and using the foreign donations for non-political activities in Australia," Senator Cormann said.

"Similarly, it does not prevent charities from engaging in political activities in Australia, as long as the political expenditure incurred to fund that political activity is raised from Australians."

Labor has yet to see the legislation but has previously expressed concern charities would be caught up in the new rules, despite the government's assertions.