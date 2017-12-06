Handscomb's technique is under the spotlight after another low score for Australia. (AAP)

The Australian hierarchy are backing struggling Peter Handscomb to fix his batting flaws amid heavy scrutiny on his unusual technique.

England believe their plans are working against Handscomb, who has looked uncertain in making only 63 runs in three Ashes innings.

The 26-year-old's unorthodox style is being heavily scrutinised with former Test captains Ricky Ponting, Ian Chappell and Michael Vaughan all pointing out technical problems.

"There is a lot of people critiquing him in the media at the moment," Australia's bowling coach David Saker said of Handscomb.

"But he has got to be strong enough to know what is right and what is wrong.

"I think he has been fine. I think he has got things he maybe has got to work on.

"But he's a smart enough guy to work that out. He's averaging close to 50 in Test cricket so he is doing a lot of things right."

Handscomb averages 47.35 and has struck two tons and a four half-centuries in his 12 Tests.

But the Victorian has particularly struggled against English paceman Jimmy Anderson, who has dismissed him twice in three digs this series.

"The bowling group along with (England's bowling consultant) Shane Bond have put some really good plans in place and they're working so far," Anderson said.

"And to him, yes, our plans are working.

"But you can't just turn up and expect to knock him over every time he comes out to bat.

"He is in their team for a reason, he averages averages above 40 for a reason, so he's obviously a good player.

"We have just got to keep bowling well at him."