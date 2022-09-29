202 people died in the 2002 Bali bombings. This is who they were

It was a Saturday night just after 11pm when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb inside the busy nightclub Paddy's Bar, in Kuta on the island of Bali on 12 October 2002.





A second explosion followed, caused by a homemade bomb in a vehicle outside the Sari Club. About 10km away another bomb placed in front of the US consulate in Denpasar was detonated remotely.





People around the world were shocked by the brutal act in an area popular with tourists, and it re-shaped how some Australians felt about their safety at home and abroad.





A total of 202 people died in the attacks, including 88 Australians. It was the single largest loss of Australian life due to an act of terror.



Source: SBS News Adjunct Professor Ian Kemish of the University of Queensland, who was global head of Australia's consular service at the time of the bombings, said he was woken up in the middle of the night with news of the attack.





"I'd already done September 11 the year before, among other things, so I kind of had some sense of what was to come, but it was pandemonium," he told SBS News.



He said one thing that made a difference was that it had become quite common for young travellers to carry mobile phones overseas.





"It was still new, but it was becoming increasingly common so we were dealing with a complete live-time situation," he said.





"We were dealing with a situation where these largely young people were literally ringing us amid the screaming, from the scene, not being able to find their sister, husband, brother - carnage all around - not knowing what to do.



Young people were literally ringing us amid the screaming, from the scene, not being able to find their sister, husband, brother Ian Kemish

"We had our consul trying to make sense of it and we had our vice-consul David spending the first couple of hours holding the hands of the dying, mopping the blood from the floor of the Bali International Medical Centre ... and passing his phone over so people could make their final calls to their families back in Australia before they die. That's the kind of night it was."



Why Australia's role was so significant

At least 66 seriously injured people were flown to Darwin for treatment, in the largest aero-medical evacuation since the Vietnam War, according to the National Museum of Australia.





Professor Kemish, who has written a book which detailis Australia's response to the bombings, said one thing many people didn't realise was that everyone injured in the attack was medically evacuated to Australia.



A tribute to the Australian victims of the Bali bombings, photographed in 2014. Source: Getty / Agung Parameswara "The truth is, not only could you not tell people's nationality, from the burns victims you couldn't even tell people's ethnicity," he said. "So everyone who was still alive and required attention had to be evacuated, and that's what Australia did.





"I look back with a mixture of kind of great sadness about it all, but also some pride in what people did. Because, you know, Australia pulled off an amazing medical evacuation."



Who was responsible for the attacks?

The attacks were carried out by terrorist group Jemaah Islamiyah, a southeast Asian group inspired by and linked to al-Qaeda. Three men linked to the group were later executed for the bombings.





Professor Kemish said the nightclubs in Bali were seen as a convenient, soft target frequented by a lot of Westerners, although there was debate over whether the attacks were directed at Australia or just the West in general.



Kuta Beach in Bali is a popular spot for tourists. Source: Getty / Matt Hunt/SOPA Images/LightRocket "People sort of differ a little bit on whether Australia itself was specifically a target for that attack, or whether it was just Westerners in general and Australians just happened to be the Western ones," he said.





But Professor Kemish noted that any question around whether Australia was seen as a target for Jemaah Islamiyah was removed when the group set off a bomb outside the Australian embassy in Jakarta almost two years later.



He said al-Qaeda's founder Osama bin Laden had also made comments in November 2001 that referred to Australia as an enemy, in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.





More than 30 people were eventually arrested in connection with the Bali attacks. They included bomb maker Umar Patek, who was convicted in 2012 after years on the run. Although Patek was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Indonesia, in 2022 he was declared eligible for early release after receiving a second reduction to his jail time. Authorities said he had undergone a deradicalisation program while in prison. The decision sparked anger from Australians .



The family of bombing victims pay their respects during the memorial service to mark the anniversary of the 2002 bombings at the Bomb Memorial at Kuta on 12 October 2005 in Kuta, Indonesia. Source: Getty / Jason Childs Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the bombing, Paul Vanni, who was friends of six of the victims, told SBS News: "We're completely outraged, we just cannot believe that somebody could make a decision like this to allow an assassin and a murderer out of prison in 10 years, so close to the 20th anniversary of that bombing".





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the decision would have a devastating impact on families.





"The Australian government will be conveying diplomatically very clearly our view of this."



On 28 September, Mr Albanese acknowledged the 20th anniversary of the bombings early with a motion in Parliament because the House of Representatives is not due to sit on 12 October.





Mr Albanese said the youngest Australian to die was just 13 years old, and they were one of four teenagers who were killed before they got to experience adulthood.





"We think of all the futures that were stolen that night," Mr Albanese said in parliament. "It was such a youthful crowd: young adults just starting out on the next stage of life's grand adventure, fiances about to know the happiness of marriage, couples about to know the joy of parenthood.





"We think of all the dreams that were never fulfilled: every life milestone that was never reached, never celebrated; every conversation never had; every moment of love never known."



We think of all the futures that were stolen that night. It was such a youthful crowd: young adults just starting out on the next stage of life's grand adventure Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Mr Albanese said the anniversary would be a difficult day for many Australians, Indonesians and others around the world, and also recognised the bravery of first responders and others who assisted.





"What the architects of this slaughter achieved was to make us reflect on what we most truly value and to hold it more tightly than ever before. No terrorist can ever take this from us," Mr Albanese said.





After the bombings, a memorial to the victims was built on the site of Paddy's Bar, which has become the site of regular remembrance events.





A full list of the names of those who died, according to the memorial, is below:



AUSTRALIA: 88 DEAD

Gayle Airlie





Belinda Allen





Renae Anderson





Peter Basioli





Christina Betmilik





Matthew Bolwerk





Abbey Borgia





Debbie Borgia





Gerardine Buchan





Steve Buchan





Chloe Byron





Anthony Cachia





Rebecca Cartledge





Bronwyn Cartwright





Jodie Cearns





Jane Corteen





Jenny Corteen





Paul Cronin





Donna Croxford





Kristen Curnow





Francoise Dahan





Sylvia Dalais





Joshua Deegan





Andrew Dobson





Michelle Dunlop





Craig Dunn





Shane Foley





Dean Gallagher





Angela Golotta





Angela Gray





Byron Hancock





Simone Hanley





James Hardman





Billy Hardy





Nicole Harrison





Tim Hawkins





Andrea Hore





Adam Howard





Paul Hussey





Josh Iliffe





Carol Johnstone





David Kent





Dimmy Kotronakis





Elizabeth Kotronakis





Aaron Lee





Justin Lee





Stacey Lee





Danny Lewis





Scott Lysaght





Linda Makawana





Sue Maloney





Robert Marshall





David Mavroudis





Lynette McKeon





Marissa McKeon





Jenny Murphy





Amber O'Donnell





Jessica O'Donnell





Sue Ogier





Jodie O'Shea





Corey Paltridge





Charles van Renen





Brad Ridley





Ben Roberts





Bronwyn Ross





David Ross





Kathy Salvatori





Greg Sanderson





Cathy Seelin





Lee Sexton





Tom Singer





Anthony Stewart





Julie Stevenson





Jason Stokes





Behic Sumer





Nathan Swaine





Tracy Thomas





Clint Thompson





Robert Thwaites





Jonathan Wade





Vanessa Walder





Jodie Wallace





Shane Walsh-Till





Robyn Webster





Marlene Whiteley





Charmaine Whitton





Gerard Yeo





Luiza Zervos



INDONESIA: 38 DEAD

I Wayan Yustara





R Destria Bimo Adhi Wibowo





Ni Kadek Alit Margarini





Gusti Ayu Made Artini





Arsoyo Rahmat





I Made Wija





I Ketut Nana Wijaya





I Nyoman Mawa





Elly Susanti Suharto





I Wayan Sukadana





I Ketut Cindra





Ati Savitri





I Ketut Sumarawat





I Gede Badrawan





Hanny





I Made Wijaya





I Komang Candra





Tata Duka





Lilis Puspita





Jonathan Simanjuntak





I Made Mertana





I Made Sujana





Salwindar Singh





Juniardi





I Kadek Ngartina





I Wayan Tamba





Rudy Armansyah





Mochamad Khotib





Imawan Sardjono





Endang





Mugianto





Widayati





Faturrahman





Achmad Suharto





Arismanandar





Agus Suheri





Kadek Sukerna





I Kadek Beni Prima



UNITED KINGDOM: 23 DEAD

Timothy John Arnold





Neil Bowler





Daniel Braden





Christopher Bradford





Jonathon Ellwood





Lucy S.O. Empson





Ian Findley





Emma Louise Fox





Laura France





Marc Gajardo





Tom Holmes





Paul Martin Hussey





Christopher John Kays





Annika Kerstin Linden





Dan (Nathaniel) Miller





Natalie Perkins





Peter Record





Christian Redman





Stevie Speirs





Michael Standring





Ed Waller





Clive John Walton





Douglas Warner



UNITED STATES: 7 DEAD

Megan Eileen Heffernan





Deborah Lea Snodgrass





Karri Jane Casner





George Hamilton Milligan





Robert Alan McCormick II





Steven Brooks Webster





Jacob Cardwell Young



SWEDEN: 5 DEAD

Linda Cronqvist





Ulrika Gustafsson





Maria Johansson





Johanna Bergander





Carina Rafling



GERMANY: 6 DEAD

Marie Cecile Wendt





Angelika Helene Kohnke





Caludia Dietlinde Thiele





Bettina Christina Brandes





Alexandra Koppke





Udo Paul Hauke



FRANCE: 4 DEAD

Guillaume Breant





Lionel Erisey





Manuel Mordelet





Anthony Underwood



NETHERLANDS: 4 DEAD

Norbet Edgar Freriks





Sander Harskamp





Mark Antonio Schippers





Marjanne Van Lijen Noomen



DENMARK: 3 DEAD

Lise Tanghus Knudsen





Laerke Cecile Bodker





Anette Overgaard Jensen



SWITZERLAND: 3 DEAD

Serina Leish





Michale Pascal Dolf





Andrea Gian Rupp



BRAZIL: 2 DEAD

Alexandre Moraes Watake





Sargento Marco Antonio Farias



CANADA: 2 DEAD

Richard Gleason





Mervin Popadynec



JAPAN: 2 DEAD

Kosuke Suzuki





Yuka Suzuki



NEW ZEALAND: 2 DEAD

Mark Parker





Jamie Wellington



SOUTH AFRICA: 2 DEAD

Godfrey Fitz





Craig Russel Harty



SOUTH KOREA: 2 DEAD

Moon Eun-Young





Moon Eun-Jung



ECUADOR: 1 DEAD

Ana Cecilia Aviles



GREECE: 1 DEAD

Dimitris N Panagoulas



ITALY: 1 DEAD

Antonio Roberto Sbironi



POLAND: 1 DEAD

Daneta Beata Pawlak



PORTUGAL: 1 DEAD

Diogo Miguel dantas Riberinho



TAIWAN: 1 DEAD

Miss Hui-Min Kuo

