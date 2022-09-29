World

202 people died in the 2002 Bali bombings. This is who they were

The attacks in Bali on 12 October 2002 claimed the lives of 88 Australians - making it the largest loss of Australian lives due to an act of terror - as well as people from several other countries. As the 20th anniversary is marked, a full list of their names is below.

Photos of people with their names printed on the pictures, hang on a fence.

Photographic tributes hang on a fence at the site of the Sari Club in Jalan Legian, Bali, on 11 October 2012. Source: Getty / Chris McGrath

It was a Saturday night just after 11pm when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb inside the busy nightclub Paddy's Bar, in Kuta on the island of Bali on 12 October 2002.

A second explosion followed, caused by a homemade bomb in a vehicle outside the Sari Club. About 10km away another bomb placed in front of the US consulate in Denpasar was detonated remotely.

People around the world were shocked by the brutal act in an area popular with tourists, and it re-shaped how some Australians felt about their safety at home and abroad.

A total of 202 people died in the attacks, including 88 Australians. It was the single largest loss of Australian life due to an act of terror.
A graphic shows how many people died in the Bali bombing from each country.
Source: SBS News
Adjunct Professor Ian Kemish of the University of Queensland, who was global head of Australia's consular service at the time of the bombings, said he was woken up in the middle of the night with news of the attack.

"I'd already done September 11 the year before, among other things, so I kind of had some sense of what was to come, but it was pandemonium," he told SBS News.
He said one thing that made a difference was that it had become quite common for young travellers to carry mobile phones overseas.

"It was still new, but it was becoming increasingly common so we were dealing with a complete live-time situation," he said.

"We were dealing with a situation where these largely young people were literally ringing us amid the screaming, from the scene, not being able to find their sister, husband, brother - carnage all around - not knowing what to do.
Young people were literally ringing us amid the screaming, from the scene, not being able to find their sister, husband, brother
Ian Kemish
"We had our consul trying to make sense of it and we had our vice-consul David spending the first couple of hours holding the hands of the dying, mopping the blood from the floor of the Bali International Medical Centre ... and passing his phone over so people could make their final calls to their families back in Australia before they die. That's the kind of night it was."

Why Australia's role was so significant

At least 66 seriously injured people were flown to Darwin for treatment, in the largest aero-medical evacuation since the Vietnam War, according to the National Museum of Australia.

Professor Kemish, who has written a book which detailis Australia's response to the bombings, said one thing many people didn't realise was that everyone injured in the attack was medically evacuated to Australia.
A tribute made with an Australian flag and photos of the victims
A tribute to the Australian victims of the Bali bombings, photographed in 2014. Source: Getty / Agung Parameswara
"The truth is, not only could you not tell people's nationality, from the burns victims you couldn't even tell people's ethnicity," he said. "So everyone who was still alive and required attention had to be evacuated, and that's what Australia did.

"I look back with a mixture of kind of great sadness about it all, but also some pride in what people did. Because, you know, Australia pulled off an amazing medical evacuation."

Who was responsible for the attacks?

The attacks were carried out by terrorist group Jemaah Islamiyah, a southeast Asian group inspired by and linked to al-Qaeda. Three men linked to the group were later executed for the bombings.

Professor Kemish said the nightclubs in Bali were seen as a convenient, soft target frequented by a lot of Westerners, although there was debate over whether the attacks were directed at Australia or just the West in general.
Rental motorcycles are seen lined up near Kuta Beach in Bali
Kuta Beach in Bali is a popular spot for tourists. Source: Getty / Matt Hunt/SOPA Images/LightRocket
"People sort of differ a little bit on whether Australia itself was specifically a target for that attack, or whether it was just Westerners in general and Australians just happened to be the Western ones," he said.

But Professor Kemish noted that any question around whether Australia was seen as a target for Jemaah Islamiyah was removed when the group set off a bomb outside the Australian embassy in Jakarta almost two years later.
He said al-Qaeda's founder Osama bin Laden had also made comments in November 2001 that referred to Australia as an enemy, in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

More than 30 people were eventually arrested in connection with the Bali attacks. They included bomb maker Umar Patek, who was convicted in 2012 after years on the run. Although Patek was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Indonesia, in 2022 he was declared eligible for early release after receiving a second reduction to his jail time. Authorities said he had undergone a deradicalisation program while in prison. The decision
sparked anger from Australians
.
People stand around a large memorial with flowers placed around it
The family of bombing victims pay their respects during the memorial service to mark the anniversary of the 2002 bombings at the Bomb Memorial at Kuta on 12 October 2005 in Kuta, Indonesia. Source: Getty / Jason Childs
Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the bombing, Paul Vanni, who was friends of six of the victims, told SBS News: "We're completely outraged, we just cannot believe that somebody could make a decision like this to allow an assassin and a murderer out of prison in 10 years, so close to the 20th anniversary of that bombing".

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the decision would have a devastating impact on families.

"The Australian government will be conveying diplomatically very clearly our view of this."
On 28 September, Mr Albanese acknowledged the 20th anniversary of the bombings early with a motion in Parliament because the House of Representatives is not due to sit on 12 October.

Mr Albanese said the youngest Australian to die was just 13 years old, and they were one of four teenagers who were killed before they got to experience adulthood.

"We think of all the futures that were stolen that night," Mr Albanese said in parliament. "It was such a youthful crowd: young adults just starting out on the next stage of life's grand adventure, fiances about to know the happiness of marriage, couples about to know the joy of parenthood.

"We think of all the dreams that were never fulfilled: every life milestone that was never reached, never celebrated; every conversation never had; every moment of love never known."
We think of all the futures that were stolen that night. It was such a youthful crowd: young adults just starting out on the next stage of life's grand adventure
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
Mr Albanese said the anniversary would be a difficult day for many Australians, Indonesians and others around the world, and also recognised the bravery of first responders and others who assisted.

"What the architects of this slaughter achieved was to make us reflect on what we most truly value and to hold it more tightly than ever before. No terrorist can ever take this from us," Mr Albanese said.

After the bombings, a memorial to the victims was built on the site of Paddy's Bar, which has become the site of regular remembrance events.

A full list of the names of those who died, according to the memorial, is below:

AUSTRALIA: 88 DEAD

Gayle Airlie

Belinda Allen

Renae Anderson

Peter Basioli

Christina Betmilik

Matthew Bolwerk

Abbey Borgia

Debbie Borgia

Gerardine Buchan

Steve Buchan

Chloe Byron

Anthony Cachia

Rebecca Cartledge

Bronwyn Cartwright

Jodie Cearns

Jane Corteen

Jenny Corteen

Paul Cronin

Donna Croxford

Kristen Curnow

Francoise Dahan

Sylvia Dalais

Joshua Deegan

Andrew Dobson

Michelle Dunlop

Craig Dunn

Shane Foley

Dean Gallagher

Angela Golotta

Angela Gray

Byron Hancock

Simone Hanley

James Hardman

Billy Hardy

Nicole Harrison

Tim Hawkins

Andrea Hore

Adam Howard

Paul Hussey

Josh Iliffe

Carol Johnstone

David Kent

Dimmy Kotronakis

Elizabeth Kotronakis

Aaron Lee

Justin Lee

Stacey Lee

Danny Lewis

Scott Lysaght

Linda Makawana

Sue Maloney

Robert Marshall

David Mavroudis

Lynette McKeon

Marissa McKeon

Jenny Murphy

Amber O'Donnell

Jessica O'Donnell

Sue Ogier

Jodie O'Shea

Corey Paltridge

Charles van Renen

Brad Ridley

Ben Roberts

Bronwyn Ross

David Ross

Kathy Salvatori

Greg Sanderson

Cathy Seelin

Lee Sexton

Tom Singer

Anthony Stewart

Julie Stevenson

Jason Stokes

Behic Sumer

Nathan Swaine

Tracy Thomas

Clint Thompson

Robert Thwaites

Jonathan Wade

Vanessa Walder

Jodie Wallace

Shane Walsh-Till

Robyn Webster

Marlene Whiteley

Charmaine Whitton

Gerard Yeo

Luiza Zervos

INDONESIA: 38 DEAD

I Wayan Yustara

R Destria Bimo Adhi Wibowo

Ni Kadek Alit Margarini

Gusti Ayu Made Artini

Arsoyo Rahmat

I Made Wija

I Ketut Nana Wijaya

I Nyoman Mawa

Elly Susanti Suharto

I Wayan Sukadana

I Ketut Cindra

Ati Savitri

I Ketut Sumarawat

I Gede Badrawan

Hanny

I Made Wijaya

I Komang Candra

Tata Duka

Lilis Puspita

Jonathan Simanjuntak

I Made Mertana

I Made Sujana

Salwindar Singh

Juniardi

I Kadek Ngartina

I Wayan Tamba

Rudy Armansyah

Mochamad Khotib

Imawan Sardjono

Endang

Mugianto

Widayati

Faturrahman

Achmad Suharto

Arismanandar

Agus Suheri

Kadek Sukerna

I Kadek Beni Prima

UNITED KINGDOM: 23 DEAD

Timothy John Arnold

Neil Bowler

Daniel Braden

Christopher Bradford

Jonathon Ellwood

Lucy S.O. Empson

Ian Findley

Emma Louise Fox

Laura France

Marc Gajardo

Tom Holmes

Paul Martin Hussey

Christopher John Kays

Annika Kerstin Linden

Dan (Nathaniel) Miller

Natalie Perkins

Peter Record

Christian Redman

Stevie Speirs

Michael Standring

Ed Waller

Clive John Walton

Douglas Warner

UNITED STATES: 7 DEAD

Megan Eileen Heffernan

Deborah Lea Snodgrass

Karri Jane Casner

George Hamilton Milligan

Robert Alan McCormick II

Steven Brooks Webster

Jacob Cardwell Young

SWEDEN: 5 DEAD

Linda Cronqvist

Ulrika Gustafsson

Maria Johansson

Johanna Bergander

Carina Rafling

GERMANY: 6 DEAD

Marie Cecile Wendt

Angelika Helene Kohnke

Caludia Dietlinde Thiele

Bettina Christina Brandes

Alexandra Koppke

Udo Paul Hauke

FRANCE: 4 DEAD

Guillaume Breant

Lionel Erisey

Manuel Mordelet

Anthony Underwood

NETHERLANDS: 4 DEAD

Norbet Edgar Freriks

Sander Harskamp

Mark Antonio Schippers

Marjanne Van Lijen Noomen

DENMARK: 3 DEAD

Lise Tanghus Knudsen

Laerke Cecile Bodker

Anette Overgaard Jensen

SWITZERLAND: 3 DEAD

Serina Leish

Michale Pascal Dolf

Andrea Gian Rupp

BRAZIL: 2 DEAD

Alexandre Moraes Watake

Sargento Marco Antonio Farias

CANADA: 2 DEAD

Richard Gleason

Mervin Popadynec

JAPAN: 2 DEAD

Kosuke Suzuki

Yuka Suzuki

NEW ZEALAND: 2 DEAD

Mark Parker

Jamie Wellington

SOUTH AFRICA: 2 DEAD

Godfrey Fitz

Craig Russel Harty

SOUTH KOREA: 2 DEAD

Moon Eun-Young

Moon Eun-Jung

ECUADOR: 1 DEAD

Ana Cecilia Aviles

GREECE: 1 DEAD

Dimitris N Panagoulas

ITALY: 1 DEAD

Antonio Roberto Sbironi

POLAND: 1 DEAD

Daneta Beata Pawlak

PORTUGAL: 1 DEAD

Diogo Miguel dantas Riberinho

TAIWAN: 1 DEAD

Miss Hui-Min Kuo

UNKNOWN: 3 DEAD

9 min read
Published 29 September 2022 at 12:52pm
By Charis Chang
Source: SBS News

