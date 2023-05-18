Australia

A 95-year-old woman is fighting for life after being tasered by police at her nursing home

A 95-year-old great-grandmother with dementia is fighting for her life after being tasered by police at a NSW nursing home.

Yallambee Lodge in Cooma

Yallambee Lodge near Cooma where a 95-year-old great-grandmother was tasered by police. Source: Google

Key Points
  • Clare Nowland, 95, was tasered at a care home staff.
  • Ms Nowland, who has dementia, collapsed and sustained critical injuries during the incident.
  • NSW Police said a critical incident investigation had been launched to examine the responding officers' actions.
A 95-year-old great-grandmother is reportedly fighting for her life after being tasered by police when she was found with a knife in a NSW nursing home.

Clare Nowland was standing next to her walking frame and holding a kitchen knife when aged care workers at the Yallambee Lodge near Cooma called police in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to multiple media reports.

Police confirmed the elderly woman sustained injuries during an interaction with officers before she was taken to hospital.
READ MORE

Review of controversial police neck hold recommended following inquest of Townsville man

"The 95-year-old woman was taken to Cooma District Hospital where her condition is being monitored,"
NSW Police said in a statement.


Officers struggled to disarm the woman before pulling out their tasers and firing at her back and chest, reports said.

Ms Nowland, who has dementia, collapsed and sustained critical injuries during the incident.

According to NSW Police guidelines, an officer can use a stun gun when violent resistance is occurring or is imminent or when an officer is in danger of being overpowered.

The Snowy Monaro Regional Council, which runs Yallambee Lodge, said staff followed procedure during the incident.

"Council are supporting our staff, residents, and families during this difficult time," it said in a statement.
READ MORE

Two police officers stabbed, one dead, during 'high-risk incident' in South Australia

NSW Police said a critical incident investigation had been launched to examine the responding officers' actions. The investigation will be subject to independent review.

Yallambee Lodge is a 40-bed facility designed for people who can no longer look after themselves in their own homes, according to the council's website.

NSW Council for Civil Liberties president Josh Pallas said police should not be using stun guns on vulnerable people who were experiencing dementia or a mental health crisis.

"Surely, there must be more appropriate ways to deal with non-compliant people who are suffering," he said.
Share
2 min read
Published 19 May 2023 7:26am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

A man and a woman seated on a bench inside an airport.

Why it will soon cost you more to leave Australia

Australia

Older man in a suit on a throne.

Will we get a holiday? More details about King Charles' coronation revealed

World

A man smiling and looking into the camera.

'Irreplaceable': MasterChef's Jock Zonfrillo remembered after shock death at 46

Australia

A man with long hair singing in a car on a stage

Australia's Voyager through to Eurovision grand final - how did they get into the contest?

Arts

A woman with an excited facial expression using her mobile phone.

'Awkward': Why you might want to check your Facebook friend requests

World

People crossing a street.

It has a 'concerning' mutation and is in Australia. But will the new COVID variant take off?

Australia

A graphic showing a person wearing a hat and backpack, and an immigration stamp.

Australian visa changes for 2023-24

Immigration

A composite image of a domestic cat and a view of Double Bay harbour

The purr-fect job: This Sydney family is hiring a full-time nanny for their cat

Australia