World

A BBC presenter criticised the UK's boat policy. He was suspended

Two other presenters, former England players Ian Wright and Alan Shearer, say they won't appear on-air on Saturday in a gesture of "solidarity" with Gary Lineker.

Gary Lineker holds a microphone.

Gary Lineker had responded on social media to a video in which Home Secretary Suella Braverman unveiled plans to stop migrants crossing the Channel on small boats. Source: AAP / David Davies

Key Points
  • Gary Lineker has been told to stay off-air after he criticised the UK's asylum seeker policy.
  • A bill introduced to parliament would deport asylum seekers to their homeland or to so-called safe third countries.
  • The Ex-England captain, who has hosted refugees in his home, said the policy was "beyond awful".
Gary Lineker was told by the BBC to "step back" from presenting his football show on Friday after the former England star sparked an impartiality row by criticising the British government's new asylum policy.

The 62-year-old, who fronts the flagship Match of the Day programme, this week compared the language used to launch the new policy to the rhetoric of Nazi-era Germany on Twitter.

The BBC said it considered Lineker's "recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines", adding he should avoid taking sides on political issues.
READ MORE

Anthony Albanese to hold talks with Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak on AUKUS defence pact

"The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match Of The Day until we've got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media," the broadcaster said in a statement.

The row was sparked by Lineker's response to a video in which Home Secretary Suella Braverman unveiled plans to stop migrants crossing the Channel on small boats.

Lineker, the BBC's highest-paid star, wrote on Twitter: "There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries."

He also described the policy as "beyond awful" on a retweet of a post with a video of Interior Minister Suella Braverman talking about the proposed law.
"This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the '30s," he wrote in the comments thread.

The Conservative government intends to outlaw asylum claims by all illegal arrivals and transfer them elsewhere, such as Rwanda, in a bid to stop thousands of migrants from crossing the Channel on small boats.

Stopping the boats is the "people's priority", Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the House of Commons earlier this week, vowing also to "break the criminal gangs" profiting from the journeys.

Rights fears

But rights groups and the United Nations said the legislation would make Britain an international outlaw under European and UN conventions on asylum.

Lineker tweeted on Thursday that he was "very much looking forward" to presenting Match Of The Day on Saturday.

He previously told reporters outside his London home that he stood by his criticism of the immigration policy and did not fear suspension by the BBC.

Friday's BBC statement described Lineker as "second to none" in his sports presenting.
READ MORE

Why the UK shouldn't be looking at Australia's rulebook for this key issue

"We have never said that Gary should be an opinion-free zone, or that he can't have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies," it added.

But shortly afterwards, former Arsenal and England forward Ian Wright said he would not be appearing on the program on this weekend in a show of support for Lineker.

"Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I've told the BBC I won't be doing it tomorrow," he tweeted. "Solidarity."

Fellow pundit Alan Shearer, another former England striker, also said he would not appear on the show as many other broadcasters spoke up on Lineker's behalf.
LISTEN TO
UK leader unveils his stop the boat arrivals approach image

UK leader unveils his stop the boat arrivals approach

SBS News

08/03/202304:09
BBC director-general Tim Davie warned staff about their use of social media when he took on the role at the end of 2020.

Lineker is a freelance broadcaster for the BBC, not a permanent member of staff, and is not responsible for news or political content so does not need to adhere to the same strict rules on impartiality.

The former Barcelona and Tottenham player has hosted refugees at his home and has previously been vocal in his criticism of the government's handling of migrant crossings.

He has long insisted he is free to express his political opinions as he does not work for the BBC's news or current affairs departments.

However, in October, he was found to have broken the BBC's impartiality rules with a tweet about the Conservative Party.
Share
4 min read
Published 11 March 2023 at 7:55am, updated an hour ago at 8:08am
Source: AFP
Tags
Europe

Recommended for you

Man stands in front of tree.

These uni students are working 'extreme hours' to make ends meet, but a crackdown is looming

Immigration

A woman on a ventilator in hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia recorded 20,000 more deaths than expected last year. This is why

Australia

Hands wearing gloves holding on to a needle inserted into a vial

Australians are now eligible for another COVID booster but this is why it might be better to wait

Australia

People in front of Parliament House in Canberra.

Thousands of refugees on temporary visas will be allowed to stay after Labor fulfils key election promise

Immigration

A graphic of a passport, computer and plane on a blue background.

Planning a trip to Europe next year? Rules on travelling are changing

Australia

Brazilian artist Kdu dos Anjos.

'Pure magic': Why this Brazilian 'shack' was named house of the year

World

A man and a woman dressed in blue uniforms stand in front of a fire truck

The quiet visa change bringing good news to Australia's skilled workers

Immigration

Phil Schubert and his partner in Paris.

Philip is among a rare group of 'NOVIDs' in Australia. Here's how he's avoided COVID-19 so far

Australia