Australia

A drummer's journey from busking in Baghdad to helping refugee kids find their rhythm

Evan Yako once busked with a plastic bucket on the streets of Baghdad. Now he's running a therapeutic drumming program in Sydney for young people from refugee backgrounds.

A man in a white singlet and collared shirt plays the drums.

Evan Yako overcame war trauma through drumming, now he teaches school-aged students to heal through music. Source: AAP / Rania Abed

Key Points
  • Evan Yako began drumming on the streets of Baghdad in his youth, using a plastic bucket and tree branches for a kit.
  • After fleeing Iraq with his family, Yako arrived in Australia in 1995 as a humanitarian entrant.
  • He gives lessons and recording space for local kids - many from similar backgrounds - at his Western Sydney studio.
Neither wars nor harsh sanctions in his former home of Iraq could get in the way of Evan Yako's dream of becoming a drummer.

Now, he is using his musical talents to provide therapy to refugee kids in Western Sydney who have escaped similarly harrowing environments.

"For as long as I can remember, I've always loved music and have been playing drums at some level," Yako told AAP.

DIY drumkits and branching out

The 46-year-old started banging on pots and pans and then advanced to busking with a plastic bucket on the streets of Baghdad despite his father disapproving of his career choice.

"I had no choice but to make my own drum set of buckets and tree branches that I collected from around the neighbourhood," he said.

Yako and his family fled the country under the reign of dictator Saddam Hussein, ending up in Greece after trekking for days across the border from Bulgaria.
READ MORE

How a passion for music forced members of this orchestra to flee their homeland

He arrived in Australia as a humanitarian entrant in 1995 before setting up Real Rhythm Studio in Western Sydney, where he offers music lessons and a recording space for local kids and budding musicians.

His musical fusion blends jazz, Latin, folk and Assyrian rhythms, in a nod to his heritage, all of which he got to show off on stage at the Opera House earlier this year.

Assyrians are an indigenous Christian minority spread out over Iran, Iraq, Syria and Turkey.

Healing through drumming

For the last decade, his Healing Through Evan Yako's Drumming program has been a big hit with students in Sydney's Fairfield area.

The urban region is one of Australia's most diverse, including sizeable refugee populations from Iraq and Vietnam.

"I left Iraq with a lot of trauma from the (Gulf) war, my only escape and form of happiness was drumming," Yako said.

"I decided to start writing a therapeutic drumming program helping other young people who grew up in similar circumstances."
READ MORE

The Sydney music teacher helping refugees to heal their trauma through song

His course engages about 150 students across six schools.

Cabramatta High School counsellor Elisabeth Pickering said the workshops had a tangible effect on students' confidence and their academic performance.

"For these young people, connecting through drumming is a great way to establish a sense of connection and community, which makes them feel less isolated," she said.

"Students are more settled, they concentrate more and focus better because they feel their skills and talents are recognised."
Share
3 min read
Published 29 July 2023 1:22pm
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A woman with markings on her face looks at the camera with the sun behind her

The story of my face

Culture

A display of maneki-neko.

Have you seen this cat sitting on the counter at a restaurant? This is why it's there

World

A photo of a young teenage boy.

Norman vanished when he was 16. His family wants to know why

Indigenous

A man wearing a suit and tie.

Turn them down: King Charles' order, as soaring inflation hits royal finances

World

A sitting on his bed with his hands on his stomach.

What to know about the gastro superbug that has one state on alert

Health

A woman with glasses and a pink blazer

Alisha has lived in Australia for 20 years. Now she can finally apply for citizenship

Australia

South Korea-Film Barbie Press Conference

Why a map led this country to ban the new Barbie movie

World

A man at a desk with a computer and laptop screen. Only his arms are visible.

Your tax return will look a little different this year. Here's what you need to know

Australia