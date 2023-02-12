Australia

'A game changer': Federal government releases $424 million Closing the Gap plan

Coinciding with the 15th anniversary of the Stolen Generations apology, the federal government is releasing its second implementation plan to close the gap.

A man standing in front of the Aboriginal flag

Marking the 15th anniversary of the historic apology to the Stolen Generations, the federal government will release the second Closing the Gap Implementation Plan. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Key Points
Greater access to clean drinking water and support for domestic violence survivors are among the new measures to be funded under a $424 million plan to urgently reduce the gap between Indigenous Australians and their non-Indigenous counterparts.

Marking the 15th anniversary of the historic apology to the Stolen Generations, the federal government will release the second Closing the Gap Implementation Plan, which will focus on practicable ways to improve quality of life for Indigenous people.

This year's implementation plan incudes $150 million over four years to provide safe and reliable water for remote communities.

Almost $22 million has been set aside for trauma-aware, culturally appropriate programs to support families dealing with domestic violence.

Family violence and prevention legal service providers supporting women and children experiencing family and sexual violence will receive $68.6 million over two years.

The plan also commits $38.4 million over four years for on-country education for remote students, and $11.8 million over two years to make nutritious food more accessible for communities.
Indigenous Australians minister Linda Burney presented the findings of the 2022 Closing the Gap report to parliament in November. It showed the divide in key areas of development had become worse.

It was the first report since the national agreement on Closing the Gap took effect and shows many of the targets are not on track.

Ms Burney said governments and departments were becoming better at working with Indigenous communities.

"Our measures are going to be more specific and more targeted, making real impacts that complement work under way in states and territories, and back-in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community-controlled organisations to lead work in their communities," she said.

Indigenous Australians assistant minister Malarndirri McCarthy said the investment would be a "game changer" for many remote communities.
