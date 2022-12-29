World

'A huge inspiration': Tributes flow after death of Dame Vivienne Westwood

A statement posted to Twitter confirmed the designer and activist died "peacefully and surrounded by her family" in Clapham, London.

vivienne-westwood-crop.jpg

Designer and activist Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81. Source: Getty

Highlights
  • Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81.
  • Her family confirmed the news in a statement posted online.
  • Westwood was known for punk and new wave fashion, and supported causes such as climate activism and civil rights.
Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81, her family has confirmed.

According to a statement posted online, she died "peacefully and surrounded by her family" in Clapham, London.

Westwood was known for punk and new wave fashion, and supported causes such as climate activism and civil rights.

"The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better," the statement posted on the Vivienne Westwood Twitter account said.
Caroline Lucas, Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion, described Ms Westwood as a "legend".

"Very sad news. Such a legend, a huge inspiration, brilliantly creative and always a committed activist for people & planet - my thoughts are with her family and friends - RIP," she
wrote on Twitter.


Television presenter Jonathan Ross
also paid tribute on Twitter.


"Unique. Brilliant. Uncompromising," he wrote.

Who was Vivienne Westwood?

Vivienne Westwood was born in Cheshire on 8 April 1941.

She gained prominence in London's punk scene in the 1970s through the boutique she co-managed with former partner Malcolm McClaren.

McLaren managed the band The Sex Pistols, who often wore their clothing designs.

Westwood publicly supported and promoted civil rights groups, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, climate change and anti-consumerism. She was also a supporter of
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.


In 1992 she was awarded an Order of the British Empire.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Follow the latest from SBS News at 
www.sbs.com.au/news
, or on the SBS News app available on 
iOS
 or 
Android
.
Share
2 min read
Published 30 December 2022 at 8:30am, updated 3 hours ago at 8:32am
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

Why the world's smartest people will move to Canada over Australia

Immigration

Why this mum doesn't buy her children Christmas presents

Australia

An Australian family was expecting biscuits and lollies in a Christmas parcel. Inside, they found a skull

World

Behrouz Boochani was told he would never set foot in Australia. He just did

Immigration

Craig got kicked off a Qatar Airways flight for a reason he'd never heard before

Australia

A teacher made toys for her class based on their drawings

Australia

These two women travelled to every country in the world but kept one thing secret

Life

Why this video of an Australian bringing the Aboriginal flag to the World Cup in Qatar has gone viral

Indigenous