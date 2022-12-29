'A huge inspiration': Tributes flow after death of Dame Vivienne Westwood

Highlights Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81.

Her family confirmed the news in a statement posted online.

Westwood was known for punk and new wave fashion, and supported causes such as climate activism and civil rights.

According to a statement posted online, she died "peacefully and surrounded by her family" in Clapham, London.





"The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better," the statement posted on the Vivienne Westwood Twitter account said.



Caroline Lucas, Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion, described Ms Westwood as a "legend".





"Very sad news. Such a legend, a huge inspiration, brilliantly creative and always a committed activist for people & planet - my thoughts are with her family and friends - RIP," she wrote on Twitter.





Television presenter Jonathan Ross also paid tribute on Twitter.





"Unique. Brilliant. Uncompromising," he wrote.



Who was Vivienne Westwood?

Vivienne Westwood was born in Cheshire on 8 April 1941.





She gained prominence in London's punk scene in the 1970s through the boutique she co-managed with former partner Malcolm McClaren.





McLaren managed the band The Sex Pistols, who often wore their clothing designs.





Westwood publicly supported and promoted civil rights groups, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, climate change and anti-consumerism. She was also a supporter of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.





In 1992 she was awarded an Order of the British Empire.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



