A humanoid robot wearing overalls has given evidence at a UK hearing

A humanoid robot has made history by presenting evidence to the members of the UK parliament's upper house, the House of Lords.





Described as ‘the world's first ultra-robot artist’, Ai-Da appeared before the Communications and Digital Committee to provide insights on the relationship between artificial intelligence, robotics, and the arts.





"I do not have subjective experiences despite being able to talk about where I am and depend on computer programs and algorithms who are very not alive. I can still create art," Ai-Da said.





Styled with a female face, a short black bob and overalls, the humanoid artist spoke of the boundless future of art if created using artificial technology.



"The role of technology in creating art will continue to grow as artists find new ways to use technology to express themselves and reflect and explore the relationship between technology, society and culture."





Ai-Da has been named after the 19th-century British mathematician and computer pioneer Ada Lovelace and was developed in 2019 collaboratively by the Cornish robotics company Engineered Arts and experts at the University of Oxford.





It can create portraits of individuals that stand in front of it, draw faces from images in its database and create sculptures, with the humanoid’s creations previously showcased in exhibitions and galleries.



Ai-Da Robot poses for pictures with a self-portrait in the Houses of Parliament in London before making history as the first robot to speak at the House of Lords. Source: AAP / Stefan Rousseau/PA/Alamy The Head of Ai-Da Robot, Aidan Meller, accompanied the humanoid on the day and spoke of what he had learnt while developing the project.





"The biggest thing that I've seen, which...takes me to my core, is actually not so much about how human-like Ai-Da is, but how robotic we are. The algorithms that run our systems are extremely able to be analysed, understood and created," he said.





"What is really clear is that people still very much think that creativity is a purely human activity. And I hate to break the bubble, but my understanding and experience of being in this area is that actually creativity is a process."



Ai-Da's creator, Aidan Meller says “Ai-Da’s maiden speech at the House of Lords will help us to understand how an AI robot sees the world and what that means for the future of creativity.” Source: AAP / Elliott Franks/Cover Images Not everyone in the room, however, was on board with the idea a humanoid artist could represent itself autonomously.





The Baroness Stowell of Beeston, Ms Tina Stowell, directed the responsibility to Ai-Da’s creator and said even though “the robot is providing evidence, it is not a witness in its own right”.





“And I don't want to offend the robot, but it does not occupy the same status as a human and that you (addressing Mr Meller) as its creator, are ultimately responsible for the statements," Ms Stowell said.





Last year, ahead of an exhibition of its artworks next to the Great Pyramid of Giza, Ai-Da was detained by Egyptian authorities for ten days because they thought it may have been a spy.





Elon Musk's 'Optimus' humanoids





The rising presence and abilities of humanoids have prompted a flurry of conversation around the world.





Earlier this month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled a prototype of its humanoid robot 'Optimus', predicting the company would produce millions and sell them for under US$20,000 ($31,000).



Mr Musk said he expected his company, Tesla, would be ready to take orders for the robot in three to five years and described an effort to develop the product over a decade or more, the most detailed vision he has provided to date on a business he has said could be bigger than Tesla's EV revenue.





Tesla's push to design and build mass-market robots that would also be tested by working jobs in its factories sets it apart from other manufacturers that have experimented with humanoid robots.





"There's still a lot of work to be done to refine Optimus and prove it," Mr Musk said, adding later, "I think Optimus is going to be incredible in five or ten years, like mind-blowing."



