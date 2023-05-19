Africa

A kidnapped Australian doctor has been released after seven years. Here's what we know

Dr Kenneth Elliott's family has thanked God after his release after seven years as a hostage in West Africa.

A man wearing a white shirt standing next to a woman wearing a dark top. Both are in front of a tan-coloured Land Rover vehicle

Kenneth Elliott, 88, from Perth, is safe and well and has been reunited with his wife Jocelyn and their children, Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong announced on Friday. Source: Facebook

Key Points
  • Dr Kenneth Elliott was kidnapped in 2016.
  • He has been released and is back home in Perth with his family.
  • Opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham praised officials for his release.
An Australian doctor who was held captive in West Africa for more than seven years has been released.

Kenneth Elliott, 88, from Perth, is safe and well and has been reunited with his wife Jocelyn and their children, Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong announced on Friday.

"We wish to express our thanks to God and all who have continued to pray for us," Dr Elliott's family said in a statement released by the minister's department.

"We express our relief that Dr Elliott is free and thank the Australian government and all who have been involved over time to secure his release.

"At 88 years of age, and after many years away from home, Dr Elliott now needs time and privacy to rest and rebuild strength.

"We thank you for your understanding and sympathy."
READ MORE

'He does not have much longer to live': Wife of kidnapped Australian pleads for his release

Opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham welcomed the news, saying officials needed to be credited with achieving a breakthrough.

"This is a good day for many people, but a good day most of all for Dr Ken Elliot and his family and loved ones," he told Sky News.

Senator Birmingham said maintaining lines of communication with terrorists and the addition of the pandemic would have complicated matters over the years.

"Thankfully, he is now safe.

"That's a credit to work over many, many years of individuals who sought to establish the type of lines of dialogue and communications to be able to secure this outcome."
READ MORE

Robert was jailed in Iraq two years ago. His Australian family say they're at 'breaking point'

Dr Elliott and his wife were kidnapped by terrorists in January 2016 near the border with Mali and Niger, where they were running a medical clinic.

Jocelyn Elliott was later released.
Share
2 min read
Published 19 May 2023 11:41am
Updated 11m ago 12:04pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

A man and a woman seated on a bench inside an airport.

Why it will soon cost you more to leave Australia

Australia

A composite picture of a woman with cultural face markings and a venue sign.

The reason an Australian bar company is changing its rules on face tattoos

Culture

A woman with an excited facial expression using her mobile phone.

'Awkward': Why you might want to check your Facebook friend requests

World

An illustration featuring piles of coins and a search bar reading 'check your balance'

How much super do you have compared to other people your age?

Australia

A split image. On the left is a woman sitting at a laptop on a desk, on the right is a woman singing on stage.

This Australian designer launched legal action against Katy Perry. She just won

Australia

A composite image of a domestic cat and a view of Double Bay harbour

The purr-fect job: This Sydney family is hiring a full-time nanny for their cat

Australia

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil addresses the National Press Club in Canberra.

Fewer visa types, wage increases: How our migration system is set to change

Politics

A woman sitting on a couch with a dog and a bright green bird.

Joey's search for fee-free ATMs sometimes means the difference between skipping a meal or not

Australia