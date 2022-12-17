A-League fan violence condemned as Melbourne City's Tom Glover gets treated for likely concussion

The game between Melbourne City and the Melbourne Victory at Melbourne's AAMI Park was suspended after fan violence spilled onto the pitch.





Melbourne Victory fans surged onto the field pushing and shoving people after a flare was thrown into the crowd. Garbage bins were used to hit people.



Melbourne City fans hold signs expressing disapproval of the APL's decision on the A-League grand final. Source: AAP / Will Murray Among those injured was Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover.





The club said he received immediate medical treatment in the dressing room for a likely concussion.



Adelaide United captain Craig Goodwin condemned the violence on Saturday evening as "extremely disappointing", saying the behaviour will not lead to any good outcome.





"Regardless of what has happened, this is not the way to respond and only gives the game a bad look," he said in a message on Twitter.



Fans angered over the APL decision to move the next three A-League grand finals for the men's and women's competition to Sydney, have staged walkouts at games over the last 48 hours.





Fans of the Mariners' Yellow Army protested at the 20-minute mark of Saturday's clash against Sydney FC.





On Friday, Newcastle Jets and Brisbane Roar fans also walked out to mark their dis-satisfcation.



