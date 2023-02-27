A new COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron variants is coming. Here's when and who can get it

Key Points A new COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna targeting Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 will land in April.

The vaccine will be available to people aged 12 and older as a booster.

The government has purchased three million doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The latest Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that targets Omicron variants BA.5 and BA.5 has been granted provisional approval and is expected to be available in Australia from April.





Health Minister Mark Butler confirmed the government had also bought an extra three million doses of the latest Spikevax bivalent formulation, which has received approval from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).





The Moderna vaccine will be the second one targeting the BA.4/5 variants to be made available, with a Pfizer version expected to be in stock by 6 March .



The Moderna jab will also be made available to eligible people aged 12 years and older as a booster dose, in accordance with advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI).





As of 8 February, ATAGI has only recommended a booster dose for children or adolescents under the age of 18 if they have risk factors for severe COVID-19.





The move comes after the release of Professor Jane Halton's review of Australia’s purchasing arrangements for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments . The review looked at whether enough vaccine doses would be available in the future, including for the next 12 to 18 months.



New bivalent vaccines target the latest known COVID-19 variants. Source: Getty / Peter Hansen/Getty Images/iStockphoto In her report, Professor Halton noted the world was not yet operating in a "COVID-stable" environment and it was not possible to predict when new waves or variants might emerge.





"The ability to rapidly deliver effective vaccines and therapies to large numbers of people will remain relevant to planning and procurement for some time to come," Professor Halton noted in her report.





She said the significant stock available in Australia should provide adequate cover for the next 12 months, but mechanisms were needed to scale up supply in the event of high or emergency demand.





It's likely that Australia will have an oversupply of Novavax in 2023, but Professor Halton said additional doses of Moderna vaccines should be purchased for 2023 to meet any anticipated shortfall in the number of mRNA vaccines required, and to ensure access to vaccines for children under five years.



Health Minister Mark Butler said the government has accepted almost all of Professor Jane Halton's vaccine recommendations in full. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Mr Butler said the federal government had accepted seven of Professor Halton's recommendations in full. The remaining recommendation relating to the National Medical Stockpile had been partially accepted.





“Australia has secured three million doses of the latest Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna, ensuring we have a portfolio of vaccines, as recommended by Professor Jane Halton," he said.





“All adults can now get a booster if it’s been six months or longer since their last COVID-19 booster or confirmed infection, whichever is most recent."





Other actions include releasing the COVID-19 Management Plan for 2023 and preparing a new advertising campaign to ensure Australians, especially populations in vulnerable situations, continue to have the information and awareness to make decisions that help protect themselves and others from COVID-19.



Eligibility for boosters expanded

The government opened up eligibility for boosters last month, with those aged over 65 years old now able to get a fifth vaccine dose. ATAGI has recommended people in this age group should get a booster if it has been six months since their last shot or infection.





There are already several vaccines available to choose from, but some Australians are choosing to wait until 6 March when Pfizer's latest bivalent targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 variants becomes available.





The Moderna bivalent targeting BA.4/5 will be the second vaccine available that targets these variants when it becomes available in April.





BA.4 and BA.5 were the main Omicron variants circulating in Australia towards the end of last year, although there has since been an explosion of new subvariants with transmission being driven this year by a "variant soup", including Omicron subvariants: BA.4.6, BA.2.75, BQ.1 and XBB.



