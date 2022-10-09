A petrol station explosion has killed 10 people in Ireland. Here's what we know so far

Tributes are being paid to the 10 victims of a devastating explosion at a petrol station in Ireland.





Ireland's prime minister, Taoiseach Micheal Martin, who visited the site of the explosion in Creeslough, Donegal county on Saturday evening (local time), said the entire nation was mourning following the tragedy.



What caused the explosion?

Irish police believe the blast that ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store and adjoining buildings was accidental.





"We have to keep an open mind as a police service in how we investigate this but our information at this point in time is pointing towards a tragic accident," Superintendent David Kelly told a news conference.





Photographs from the scene showed a two-storey apartment block above the petrol station's store with walls blown out and a partially collapsed roof, and debris scattered across the forecourt where several cars were parked.



Who are the victims?

The huge explosion claimed the lives of four men and three women. Children were also killed, including a girl of primary school age and two teenagers.





Eight people are being treated in hospital, including one with critical injuries who was airlifted to Dublin.





All of the 10 victims were from the wider Creeslough area.





The major rescue and recovery operation involving first responders from both sides of the Irish border, and many volunteers from within the local community, extended through the night on Friday and into Saturday (local time).





Bernard Doherty, who lives nearby and knew all but one of the victims, told national broadcaster RTE that he and others began clearing rubble with tractors and trailers before the Irish Coast Guard and a specialist rescue team from nearby Northern Ireland joined emergency services at the scene.





"Rubble had been blown across the forecourt as far as the road. There was everything from tin to blocks, floor slabs, contents from the shop just lying around the place," he said, adding that one person was pulled out alive.





"About 20 seconds after landing on the scene, we knew what was ahead."



What have politicians said?

Speaking at the cordon around the blast site on Saturday evening, Mr Martin said there was "deep sadness" in the village and a "terrible silence" reflecting the enormity of what had happened.





"The entire nation is mourning and deeply saddened," he said.





"A young child in the shop and two teens, as well as men and women who were going about their lives as well.





"It is a very close-knit community and our heart goes out to them.



Ireland's premier, Taoiseach Micheal Martin (centre), who visited the site of the explosion on Saturday evening, said the entire nation was mourning following the tragedy. Source: Getty, AFP / Paul Faith "Talking to those on the front line and everyone involved, they were very moved by the extraordinary support they got from the community here almost immediately.





"Many volunteers rushed to the scene to try and do everything they could to help because it was a horrific scene they came upon and we must always remember our emergency services."





Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, the leader of Ireland's main opposition party, also visited Creeslough on Saturday evening, as did the country's deputy prime minister, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar.





The political leaders later joined emergency service members and local residents for a service for the victims at a nearby church.



