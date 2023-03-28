Health

A quiz, an email and a delivery: Why online sales of weight-loss drugs could be reined in

Online advertising for prescription weight loss drugs might be against the law, the Therapeutic Goods Administration says.

Websites advertising prescriptions for weight loss drugs via an online quiz could find themselves in hot water from Australia's medicine regulator.

Australian-based websites such as Juniper and Mosh advertised their services through social media and online ads.

Juniper advertises a "new daily medication" that will "overhaul hunger hormones" for "just $13 a day".
Users are directed to take a quiz answering questions about their health, medications, height and weight.

The quiz is then checked by a doctor, the user receives an email about whether they have been successful and the weight loss injectable drug Saxenda is mailed to their home.

This is done without speaking to or seeing a doctor.

The Mosh website has a similar process.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration on Tuesday stopped short of confirming it was investigating the legality of websites like Juniper and Mosh advertising the medicine.

Federal laws prohibit the advertising of medicine to consumers.

"While we cannot comment on ongoing investigations that could result in compliance action, we are working with several digital platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, eBay, Amazon and Gumtree among others, to prevent and remove unlawful advertising of therapeutic goods," a spokesman said in a statement.
"The Juniper and Mosh weight loss services raise a number of considerations, including whether the material directly or indirectly promotes the use or supply of therapeutic goods, whether they promote a health service instead or whether they raise any medical practice issues."

The TGA spokesman did confirm it has been responding to allegations of unlawful advertising of a group of prescription-only medicines for weight loss since early 2022.

From 1 July 2022 to 2 March 2023, the TGA has requested the removal of more than 3,500 advertisements of weight loss medications including Ozempic and Wegovy (semaglutide), Trulicity (duaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide).

The injectable medication is taken once a day and works by making individuals feel fuller and less hungry.

There are strict rules in Australia against prescribing Ozempic and other diabetes drugs for weight loss.
Saxenda is approved by the TGA to help with weight loss.

Royal Australian College of General Practitioners chair of the Specific Interest Obesity Management Group Terri-Lynne South said the ability to buy prescription medicine on a one-way online form was potentially dangerous.

"There are lots of potential potholes - it relies on the patient's abilities to understand their own health," Dr South told AAP on Tuesday.

"They need to be proactive, honest - because it doesn't seem to be a two-way communication where the doctor can actually be clarifying any concerns."
Dr South said those wanting to lose weight should consult their GP who knows of their own medical history as well as family history.

They can also provide other options to help lose weight as a more holistic approach, she said.

The Medical Board of Australia has conducted a public consultation on revising its guidelines about telehealth consultations with patients.

AAP contacted both Mosh and Juniper for comment.
Published 28 March 2023
Source: AAP, SBS

