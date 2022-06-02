'A rare constant': Australian PM pays tribute to Queen amid Jubilee celebrations

Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, saying she has been a good friend of Australia, as Platinum Jubilee commemorations begin.





In a speech marking the Queen's 70-year reign, the prime minister said the monarch was a show of stability throughout her many decades on the throne.



Advertisement

"The Queen has been a rare constant, an enduring, inspiring, growing presence of calm, decency and strength," he said at a ceremony in Canberra on Thursday night.





"Australians hold Queen Elizabeth in respect and affection, even as the bond between our nations is no longer what it was at the dawn of her reign.





"No longer parent and young upstart. We stand as equals, more importantly, we stand as friends."





Mr Albanese then lit a beacon as part of the Jubilee, one of 1500 being lit across the Commonwealth in honour of the celebrations.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has paid tribute to the Queen during a speech in Canberra, saying she "has been a good friend to Australia". Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas Canberra's Aspen Island on Lake Burley Griffin will be officially renamed in honour of the Queen.





Landmarks across the country, including Parliament House and the Sydney Opera House will be lit up in royal purple to mark the Jubilee, which will be held over four days.





Mr Albanese gave his speech at the location where the Queen visited in 1963 on one of her many tours to Australia.



"Our capital city was a young city, and a young queen stood here, full of promise and full of purpose," Mr Albanese said.





"As we mark this Jubilee, we can say that she fulfilled that purpose.





"Her Majesty has amply kept her promises. Hers continues to be a life of unswerving loyalty, unfailing dignity, grace under pressure, a warm welcome for every person she met."





Governor-General David Hurley and his wife Linda will be in London representing Australians at celebrations over the weekend.





A contingent from Australia's Federation Guard will also take part in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5.





The prime minister also used his speech to recount how his own birth was delayed due to one of the Queen's visits to Australia.



Federal Parliament House lights up in the colour purple for celebrations of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas "My mother insisted on seeing the tribute to Queen Elizabeth on her way to hospital," he said.





"She insisted on going via the city to ensure that she saw all of the commemoration that was here at the time."





Mr Albanese said Australia was just one of many nations celebrating the Queen's reign.





"We've joined 53 other nations in celebrating our common heritage, celebrating a life of service, fidelity and humanity," he said.





"We give thanks for Her Majesty's long reign and send her our very warmest congratulations on this magnificent milestone."



Queen 'inspired by the goodwill' of supporters

In a Jubilee message, Queen Elizabeth said she had been inspired by the outpouring of goodwill ahead of celebrations to mark her Platinum Jubilee, saying she hoped the festivities would provide a chance to look back on the achievements of the last 70 years.





The 96-year-old marked seven decades as British monarch in February, and four days of events, parties and parades to honour her record-breaking reign begin on Thursday.





"Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth. I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions," she said.



Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh wave from the balcony to the onlooking crowds at the gates of Buckingham Palace after the Coronation on 2 June 1953. Credit: AAP/PA Wire "I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflection all that has been achieved during the last seventy years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm."



