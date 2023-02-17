A scorcher is set to hit parts of Australia. Why do some people tolerate heat better than others?

Key Points Australia is experiencing a heatwave with the temperature approaching close to 50 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Experts say the body's ability to sweat is important in dealing with the heat.

Tips to beat heat stress include staying hydrated and seeking shade.

Temperatures are forecast to approach 50 degrees Celsius in parts of Western Australia this weekend, while large parts of the country endure a heatwave.





While some people seem to cope with extreme heat with ease, others can find it extremely taxing - and in some instances dangerous.





Health experts explain why that's the case.



Different bodies react differently

Physiology Professor Dr Gordon Lynch at Melbourne University said individuals cope in different ways to hot weather.





Dr Lynch said a person's ability to sweat "efficiently" plays a part.





"The ability to cope with hot weather depends on being able to sweat efficiently and to increase blood flow to the skin," he said.





"Both mechanisms help cool the body."



READ MORE The women choosing the climate over having a baby

Dr Lynch said body weight and size impact one's cooling efficiency.





"Larger and heavier bodies tend to be less efficient with these cooling mechanisms, so the hot weather can often be more challenging if you’re overweight," he said.





"Some health conditions can also affect the body’s ability to cope in hot weather by disrupting these mechanisms, including pregnancy and menopause, diabetes, some genetic disorders, and some cancers. Some medications can also interfere."



Young children, older people more vulnerable

Cardiologist Dr Arnagretta Hunter at the Australian National University told SBS News that extreme heat can be dangerous.





"Heatwaves are the natural disaster with the highest mortality in Australia," she said.





"High temperatures over 35+ degrees (Celsius) can place our bodies under stress, and with prolonged heat stress this can cause serious health impacts including heart failure, confusion and renal failure and death."



LISTEN TO Could your new sofa help stop climate change? SBS News 09/02/2023 06:43 Play

Dr Hunter said some people are more vulnerable to heat.





"Very young children and elderly people are vulnerable," she said.





"Young people because they can dehydrate quickly and older people because sometimes the physical symptoms of heat stress aren't as obvious."





She said the impacts of heat stress may not be noticed at the time but it can cause confusion and impair decision-making.





She warned that "even young, healthy people" can experience heat stroke and the health impacts of heat when they spend time in hot conditions, "particularly if they don't have access to adequate cooling and hydration".



How to stay prepared

Dr Lynch said hydration is key for protection.





"It is important in hot weather to stay well hydrated and to replace the fluids lost from sweating, especially if you’re outdoors and exercising," he said.





"Don’t just rely on feeling thirsty and drink water throughout the day, helping to prepare the body for when the temperature rises."





Dr Hunter said people should find shade and cool spaces to take shelter.



"To be protected from heat impacts we need to seek cooler spaces and cooling," she said. "Shade, fans or air conditioning, water to avoid dehydration are all important.





"The cost of electricity can impact on our cooling choices - for example when to turn on air condition. Access to housing and type of housing impacts access to cooling during heat.





The Cancer Council's skin cancer awareness campaign includes five elements: slip on a long shirt, slop on sunscreen, slap on a hat, seek shade and slide on sunglasses.



What parts of Australia will be the most impacted?

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts extreme heat conditions in the Western Australian Pilbara region this weekend, with temperatures expected to reach up to 48C.





Parts of inland WA surpassed 50-degree temperatures in January last year.





"That heat has been sitting there for a few weeks," the bureau's senior meteorologist Dean Narramore told reporters on Friday.





"Some of that heat has now been dragged down into central and southeastern parts of the country."



Heatwave conditions are forecast to stretch into Thursday. Credit: Bureau of Meteorology South Australia felt the brunt of the heat on Thursday, with Adelaide reaching a top of 39.7C and fires breaking out in the Port Lincoln area.





The heat then moved to Tasmania and Victoria, with Melbourne dropping to 22.3C on Thursday night ahead of a forecast top of 38C on Friday.





A total fire ban is in place for the city and surrounding areas, with strong winds and potential dry thunderstorms posing a risk.





The high temperatures are forecast to move into NSW and parts of Queensland on Saturday. Sydney is set to peak at 31C with 38C forecast for the western suburbs Penrith area.





"We're expecting low-intensity heatwave conditions to continue across much of inland NSW and southern Queensland over the weekend and into early next week."



