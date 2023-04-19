'A star in the sky': K-pop star Moonbin dies aged 25

Key Points K-pop star Moonbin, a singer in the band Astro, has died aged 25.

His death was announced by music label Fantagio on Thursday.

The singer also performed with sub-group Moonbin & Sanha and had worked as an actor and model.

K-pop star Moonbin, a member of the boy band Astro, has died at the age of 25, his music label Fantagio announced Thursday.





Local media, citing the police, reported that Moonbin had been found unresponsive on Wednesday evening in his apartment in the upscale Gangnam neighborhood of Seoul.





"On April 19, Astro member Moon Bin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky," said a statement posted in Korean early Thursday on Fantagio's official Twitter page.





It did not provide any suspected cause of death.





The statement asked that everyone "refrain from speculative and malicious reports" so that his family can pay their respects and honour him in peace.



Moon Bin, who performed as Moonbin, was a member of the group Astro and also performed with a sub-group called Moonbin & Sanha.





He joined the Fantagio label's trainee program at an early age and was an actor and model before debuting with Astro in February 2016. The group was originally six performers, but one member left in February 2023.





Moonbin's sister Moon Sua is also a K-pop singer, performing as part of the girl group Billlie.



