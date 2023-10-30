A thunderstorm asthma warning has been issued for this state. Who does it affect?

Hay fever and asthma sufferers are being urged to stay indoors to avoid the heightened risk of thunderstorm asthma in parts of Victoria.





The state's authorities issued a high alert for a potentially epidemic event on Monday from 5pm in Victoria's West and South Gippsland.





Melbourne experienced the world's most catastrophic thunderstorm asthma event in November 2016, when 10 people died after developing breathing difficulties.



Pollen warning systems were upgraded following the event, with eight pollen traps monitoring grass pollen levels across Victoria between 1 October to 31 December each year.



What is thunderstorm asthma?

Anthony Flynn is a senior manager of research, information and evaluation at Asthma Australia.





He said thunderstorm asthma is a potentially "serious" attack caused by particularly small particles getting deep into your lungs.





"It is a phenomenon where a specific type of thunderstorm causes pollen particles to become smaller in size so that they're inhaled by people who are around where that thunderstorm happens," he told SBS News.



2.7 million Australians suffered from asthma in 2021, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. Source: AAP / Peter Byrne/PA/Alamy Flynn noted the event is triggered by an unusual mix of high levels of grass pollen.





Symptoms associated include wheezing, chest tightness, difficulty breathing and a cough.



Who does it affect?

Asthma Australia website states sudden asthma flare ups from a thunderstorm are more likely for adults who have seasonal hay fever, a history of asthma or a rye grass allergy.





Flynn said people with these conditions should keep an eye on pollen counts and adjust their daily activities accordingly.





"People who are allergic to rye grass pollen should avoid being outdoors, doing sport, exercise or work during days where pollen is forecast to be high," he said.





"The high pollen levels dissipate into the evening and night. They don't necessarily hang around for days on end, but pollen counts are available daily."



Asthma Australia CEO Michele Goldman told ABC News that asthma and hay fever suffers can anticipate a "triple whammy" this spring with pollen, thunderstorms and bushfires a concern.



Should you be worried?

Flynn said people do not need to worry if they are proactive in their approach.





Steps to reduce risk include:



See your GP for an asthma action plan.

Take preventative medicine up to one month beforehand to control symptoms.

Have a reliever puffer appropriately available (as discussed with your doctor)