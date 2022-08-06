'A time for clear and calm heads': China-Australia relations remain strained over Taiwan

Relations between Australia and China remain strained after the federal government called out the latter's response to a US diplomatic visit to Taiwan as destabilising and over the top.





The Chinese embassy has warned Australia against involvement in its actions over Taiwan, saying "finger-pointing" against Beijing was unacceptable.





China launched ballistic missiles during live-fire exercises near Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to earlier in the week.





Advertisement

Taiwan's defence ministry said Chinese ships and planes conducted missions in the Taiwan Strait, with some crossing the median line, in what the Taiwan military described as a simulation attack.





Australia will remain clear and calm in its interactions with China but will not shy away from calling the nation out, Albanese government minister Chris Bowen said on Sunday.



"China's reaction to (Ms Pelosi's visit) is over the top ... obviously it is a time for clear and calm heads," the Climate Change Minister told the Nine Network.





"We're going to act in Australia's national interests and in accordance with our values ... we will say what we believe should happen in the region and we will make statements even if other nations don't agree with those."



Cabinet minister Chris Bowen. A joint statement from Australia, the United States and Japan on Friday condemned the Chinese government's actions and urged them to immediately cease military exercises.





The Chinese embassy in Australia responded with a statement on Saturday expressing concern and "discontent".





"The actions taken by Chinese government to safeguard state sovereignty and territorial integrity and curb the separatist activities are legitimate and justified," the statement said.





"Instead of expressing sympathy and support to the victim, the Australian side has condemned the victim along with the perpetrators."



'Things are a little bit tense at the moment'

Opposition defence spokesman Andrew Hastie described the strategic outlook in the region as "bleak".





A defence review announced by the government must ensure there are no cuts to the Australian Defence Force's capability, he said.



"(Australia needs) more fuel stocks … we need more ammo stocks … we need to continue to invest in our cyber resilience," Mr Hastie told ABC Insiders on Sunday.





"We need relentless, political focus on delivering (nuclear) submarines for our country."





Yet Mr Hastie supported Foreign Minister Penny Wong's diplomatic engagement with China and Taiwan.



Coalition defence spokesman Andrew Hastie. Source: AAP "Miscommunication, miscalculation, is at the highest risk and allowing a little bit of space for ... all parties involved to give each other the benefit of the doubt is really important," he said.





"Things are a little bit tense at the moment ... in the end we need to continue to engage with China and Taiwan."



'Disproportionate and destabilising'

Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Friday condemned Beijing's "disproportionate and destabilising" actions, saying she had expressed her concern to her Chinese counterpart at the East Asia Summit in Cambodia.





The US secretary of state and Japan's foreign minister also condemned China's actions.





"It is absolutely unacceptable for the finger-pointing on China's justified actions to safeguard state sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Chinese embassy in Australia said in a statement.





It accused the US of being the biggest threat to peace in the Taiwan Strait and said Australia should not take sides on maritime disputes between China and Japan.





"We also hope that the Australian side could treat the Taiwan question with caution, does not follow certain countries' strategy of containing China with Taiwan, and does not create new troubles and disturbances in China-Australia relations," the spokesperson said.



Foreign Minister Penny Wong. Source: AAP Senator Wong's statement on Friday said Australia was "deeply concerned" about the launch of ballistic missiles into waters around Taiwan.





"It is in all our interests to have a region at peace and not in conflict. Australia does not want to see any unilateral change to the status quo across the Taiwan Strait."





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday Australia remains committed to maintaining the "status quo" towards China, but will defend its national interests and values.



"We need to stay the course that we're on, which is to seek co-operation and positive relations with China where we can, but stand up for Australian values and Australian national interests where we must," Mr Albanese told ABC radio.





"That includes the issue of law ... allowing for safe navigation and passage including through the South China Sea."



