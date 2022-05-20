'Absolute evil': Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemns Russian missile attack in eastern Ukraine

At least eight people, including a child, were wounded when a powerful Russian missile strike gutted a newly repaired cultural centre in eastern Ukraine, the authorities said on Friday.





President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media that Russia had targeted "the newly renovated House of Culture", in the town of Lozova, in the eastern region of Kharkiv. He described the attack as "absolute evil" and "absolute stupidity".





Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said eight people had been wounded, including an 11-year-old girl. All had been hit by shrapnel. A local health official had earlier put the number of wounded at seven.





Advertisement

Fire broke out in the cultural centre after the missile strike which also damaged nearby buildings, Mr Sinegubov said, adding that Russian forces had fired three missiles towards the 1,000-capacity building, the largest cultural centre in the region.





"There is no doubt the occupiers directly targeted [it]," he said on Telegram.





Two of the missiles had been intercepted and the blaze had been extinguished, he added.



"The occupiers have identified culture, education and humanity as their enemies. And they do not spare missiles or bombs," Mr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.





He added a video to his message showing a large explosion at the building, sending debris flying in all directions, followed by clouds of thick black smoke. Residential complexes could be seen nearby and two passing cars, one of which sped up to escape the area.





Defence Minister Oleg Motuzianyk said the situation on the eastern front was tense on Friday and appeared to be worsening.





He told a press conference that Russian forces were firing all along the line of contact and trying to shell deep into Ukrainian defensive lines.





Russia has routinely been accused of targeting civilian infrastructure since it launched its invasion of Ukraine on 24 February. The conflict has devastated several towns and cities.





Mariupol in the south has suffered near-total destruction. Moscow's forces were accused of striking a theatre in the southern port city in March, killing hundreds of civilians sheltering there.



Ukraine's Azovstal steelworks falls to Russian troops

Ukraine on Friday ordered its last troops holed up in Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks to lay down their arms, while Russia said its months-long operation to capture the strategic port city is now complete.





Russia's flattening of Mariupol has drawn multiple accusations of war crimes, including over a deadly attack on a maternity ward, and Ukraine has begun a legal reckoning for captured Russian troops.



The first post-invasion trial of a Russian soldier for war crimes neared its climax in Kyiv, after 21-year-old sergeant Vadim Shishimarin admitted to killing an unarmed civilian early in the offensive.





The verdict is due on Monday. Shishimarin told the court on Friday that he was "truly sorry". But his lawyer said in closing arguments that the young soldier was "not guilty" of premeditated murder and war crimes.





While Ukrainian forces fended off the Russian offensive around Kyiv, helped by a steady infusion of Western arms, both eastern Ukraine and Mariupol in the south have borne the brunt of a remorseless ground and artillery attack.





"Russian occupation forces are conducting intense fire along the entire line of contact and trying to hit artillery deep into the defences of Ukrainian troops," Mr Motuzyanyk told reporters.





The fighting is fiercest in the eastern region of Donbas, a Russian-speaking area that has been partially controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists since 2014.





"In Donbas, the occupiers are trying to increase pressure," Mr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address late on Thursday.





"There's hell — and that's not an exaggeration.





"In the eastern city of Severodonetsk, 12 people were also killed and another 40 wounded by Russian shelling," the regional governor said.



'Brutal and absolutely pointless'

Mr Zelenskyy described the bombardment of Severodonetsk as "brutal and absolutely pointless", as residents cowering in basements described an unending ordeal of terror.





The city forms part of the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in Lugansk, which along with the neighbouring region of Donetsk comprises the Donbas war zone.





Moscow on Friday said the battle for the Azovstal steelworks — a totemic symbol of Ukraine's dogged resistance since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on February 24 — was now over.





Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said 2,439 Ukrainian personnel had surrendered at the steelworks since 16 May, the final 500 on Friday.





"[Russia's Defence Minister Sergei] Shoigu had informed Mr Putin of "the end of the operation and the complete liberation of the [Azovstal] industrial complex and the city of Mariupol", Konashenko added.



Ukraine's Azov regiment commander Denys Prokopenko had earlier said only the dead remained.





"The higher military command has given the order to save the lives of the soldiers of our garrison and to stop defending the city," he said in a video on Telegram.





"I now hope that soon, the families and all of Ukraine will be able to bury their fighters with honours."





Ukraine wants to exchange the surrendering Azovstal soldiers for Russian prisoners. But in Donetsk, the pro-Kremlin authorities are in turn threatening to put some of them on trial.





The International Committee of the Red Cross urged both sides to grant it access to prisoners of war and civilian internees, "wherever they are held".





"Many more families need answers," it said in a statement. In Washington, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said all prisoners of war should "be treated in accordance with the Geneva Convention and the law of war".



