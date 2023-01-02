'Absolutely devastated': Pilot who died in Gold Coast helicopter crash remembered as a 'legend'

Key Points Four people were killed and another three were seriously injured in the collision on Monday.

Investigations are now beginning into how the incident occurred.

A preliminary report is set to be handed down within six to eight weeks.

Scores of tributes are being paid to the pilot who is among four people who died in a horror helicopter crash on the Gold Coast after a mid-air collision near Sea World.





Ash Jenkinson is being remembered as a "legend" and a "true gentleman" by families, friends and colleagues in the aviation industry.





Mr Jenkinson worked as a Sea World pilot, and also assisted with natural disasters and emergency relief efforts last year in NSW's Northern Rivers .





His friend, Andrew Taylor, said the news of his friend's death was "gut-wrenching".



Ash Jenkinson (left) is remembered by his colleagues as a "gentleman" and a "legend" as tributes continue being paid upon the news of his death. Source: Facebook / Ritchie Gregg Upon hearing there was a helicopter crash and seeing images of Mr Jenkinson on social media, Mr Taylor said he immediately called his friend to check that he was okay - he received no response.





"On the fortunate side, some people came out of it and some who didn't. One of them was Ash," he told the ABC on Tuesday morning.





Nearly a hundred messages expressing devastation, shock and support for his family have flooded his Facebook page since the news broke on Monday afternoon.





"An amazing pilot. Always so kind, helpful, and supportive. A true gentleman, and always willing to lend a hand," one colleague wrote on Facebook.





"A man with such a golden heart, cheeky sense of humour and always such a laugh to be around. You were an amazing colleague and boss who quickly to many became a great friend," another wrote.



Investigators will begin searching for answers about the crash that left four people dead, including Mr Jenkinson.





One helicopter fell upside down into a sand bank at the water's edge scattering debris over a wide area in the crash at about 2pm on Monday near the popular Sea World theme park.





On board, four people were killed and three passengers were critically injured. The second aircraft landed safely, but the windscreen was damaged with a number of people injured by glass debris.





Queensland Ambulance supervisor Jayney Shearman said another six patients were treated primarily for glass shrapnel wounds.



The other helicopter sustained damage to its front, but was able to land on the sandbank. Source: AAP / Dave Hunt The popular Gold Coast theme park was rocked by the tragedy, expressing shock and deepest sympathy in a statement.





"We and the entire flying community are devastated by what has happened and our sincere condolences go to all those involved and especially the loved ones and family of the deceased," a spokesperson for Sea World Helicopters said.





Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said an investigation into the collision has begun.





"Transport safety investigators with experience in helicopter operations, maintenance and survivability engineering are deploying from the ATSB's Brisbane and Canberra offices," he said on Monday hours after crash.





The investigators will examine the wreckage and map the accident site as well as gather any available recorded data for analysis and interview witnesses and other involved parties.



Four people were killed and another three passengers were critically injured in the collision. Source: AAP / Dave Hunt A preliminary report is expected to be published in the next six to eight weeks.





While investigations into the tragedy continue, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuka also offered her condolences to all involved.





"My deepest sympathies are with each of the families and everyone affected by this terrible accident," she tweeted.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia was shocked by the terrible and tragic incident on the Gold Coast.



