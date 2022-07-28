World

'Absurd': Russian TV journalist's outrage as Moscow court finds her guilty of 'discrediting' army

Marina Ovsyannikova, who gained international attention earlier this year when she denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine during a live news bulletin, said the purpose of the trial was to "intimidate" all those who oppose the war.

The meeting on the case of the former editor of Channel One, Marina Ovsyannikova, accused of discrediting the Russian army, in the Meshchansky District Court.

Marina Ovsyannikova, accused of discrediting the Russian army, arrives to the Meshchansky District Court on 28 July, 2022. Source: AAP, SIPA USA / Kommersant Photo Agency

Former Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova was fined 50,000 roubles ($A1,152) on Thursday after being found guilty of discrediting the country's armed forces in social media posts condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine.

The ruling was passed after a short hearing in a Moscow administrative court. Ms Ovsyannikova rejected the proceedings against her as "absurd".

"The evidence confirms Ovsyannikova's guilt. There is no reason to doubt its authenticity," the judge said.
Ms Ovsyannikova gained international attention in March
after bursting into a studio of Russian state TV
, her then-employer, to denounce the Ukraine war during a live news bulletin. At the time she was fined 30,000 roubles ($A691) for flouting protest laws.

Thursday's hearing was over subsequent social media posts in which she wrote that those responsible for Russia's actions in Ukraine would find themselves in the dock before an international tribunal.

Russia passed a law against "discrediting" the armed forces, with a sentence of up to 15 years, in early March, soon after President Vladimir Putin launched what he calls his "special military operation" against Ukraine.


In court, Ms Ovsyannikova repeated her protest and said she would not retract her words. She said she did not understand why she was there and what she was being judged for.



"What's going on here is absurd," she said. "War is horror, blood and shame."

She went on: "Your accusations are like accusing me of spreading monkeypox," she said. "The purpose of the trial is to intimidate all the people who oppose the war in the Russian Federation."


She described Russia as an aggressor country, saying: "The beginning of this war is the biggest crime of our government."



A lawyer for Ms Ovsyannikova said she had the right to speak out under Article 29 of the Russian constitution which protects the right to freedom of expression, but the judge dismissed the lawyer's arguments.
Published 29 July 2022 at 7:21am
Source: Reuters

