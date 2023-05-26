Access to these vital health services is a 'postcard lottery'. What needs to change?

Key Points A Senate inquiry has handed down its report on the accessibility of contraceptives and abortion services.

Senators were tasked with examining barriers to universal access to reproductive healthcare.

GPs have called for the urgent implementation of the report's recommendations.

All Australian public hospitals should be able to perform abortions to ensure regional and rural people have equal access to reproductive healthcare.





A parliamentary inquiry report , entitled Ending the Postcode Lottery, was tabled on Thursday, finding contraception and sexual health care services aren't equally available across the country.





Among 36 recommendations, the Greens-led inquiry found the government should make contraception more affordable and available.





The inquiry also recommended that states and the federal government work together to ensure maternity services operate in non-metropolitan hospitals and lift restrictions on medical abortion.



How can Australia improve accessibility and affordability of sexual and reproductive healthcare?

The committee heard Australia does not have adequate abortion clinical services, leaving women on lengthy waiting lists and often travelling long distances for access.





"This can cause delays and increase the cost, complexity and risk of trauma," the report said.





"These issues were raised as particularly acute for women and girls living in rural, regional and remote Australia, where access to any hospital can be challenging."



It's also calling for a national hotline that can be accessed for support on accessing pregnancy care and abortion services.





Victoria has a hotline - 1800 My Options - the committee found it could be modelled on.





"Half the battle is figuring out where you can go to get an abortion or advice on contraception," Senator Waters said.





"A national hotline will provide a single touchpoint for people to find reproductive health care where and when they need it."





The report also recommends that the federal government work with service providers "to increase birthing on country initiatives and other culturally appropriate continuity of care models".



Can we expect the recommendations to be adopted soon?

Labor senators backed the report and its recommendations, although they noted many of the issues raised by the inquiry were state and territory matters and that some issues raised were matters of conscience for MPs.





Greens senator Larissa Waters said her party would push for all recommendations to be implemented as soon as possible.



"The message has been clear throughout this inquiry - there are currently too many barriers to abortion, contraception, sexual health care, and maternity services in Australia. That needs to change," she said in a statement.





"These recommendations will have a real impact on people's access to reproductive health, and we welcome the unanimous support for them from the committee."



What have doctors and health experts said?

Monash University's head of general practice, Danielle Mazza, saw "profound and disturbing inequities" in Australia's sexual health care field.





"Abortion is an essential health care service, and publicly-funded hospitals need to provide these services," she said in a statement.





"Workforce capacity building and regional accountability are key aspects to ensuring access to contraception and abortion services.





"Contraception and abortion services should be available at no cost and free of the regulatory barriers that hinder evidence-based practice as occurs in other countries such as England, Canada and Ireland."



The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners welcomed the recommendations, particularly for abortion access in regional Australia and affordability of contraception.





The group's president, Dr Nicole Higgins, said the cost of living pressures was making the purchase of contraception "a particularly salient issue".



