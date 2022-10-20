Australia

ACT decriminalises possession of small amounts of illicit drugs in Australian first

It will take 12 months to implement the new law, which follows the ACT's decriminalisation of cannabis for personal use in 2019, and the introduction of the nation's first fixed-site drug testing clinic in Canberra.

A man's hand holding a plastic packet of cocaine powder

The possession of small amounts of drugs including cocaine, MDMA, ice, and heroin will be decriminalised in the ACT under a new law that passed parliament on Thursday. Source: Getty / DedMityay

The ACT has become the first Australian jurisdiction to decriminalise small amounts of illicit drugs, including cocaine, heroin, ice, and MDMA.

The
Drugs of Dependence (Personal Use) Bill Amendment
was passed by the ACT Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The private members bill was first introduced to parliament in early 2021 by government backbencher Michael Peterson.
Advertisement
READ MORE

Pill testing has arrived in the ACT. Is it a sign of changing attitudes towards drugs?

A 2021 inquiry into the bill
recommended it be passed with amendments
to ensure it met the government's harm reduction policy.

It will take 12 months to implement the new law, which follows the ACT's decriminalisation of cannabis for personal use in 2019, and the introduction in Canberra of Australia's first fixed-site drug testing clinic.

What does the law change mean?

The bill gives police the ability to fine someone caught in possession of illegal drugs rather than divert them through the criminal justice system, where they currently face up to two years in jail for the offence.

A person could also choose to attend a drug diversion program instead of facing the $100 fine.

Trafficking offences will not be changed under the bill.
The ACT government announced its in-principle support of the bill in June.

"Illicit drugs are harmful, and the ACT government will continue to take a strong stance against drug dealers. This bill does not change that view," ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said at the time.

"The government and ACT Policing will continue to work to reduce supply and prosecute dealers and traffickers through the justice system."

Ms Stephen-Smith said evidence showed criminalising drug use doesn't reduce drug use and that substance abuse needed to be treated as a health issue.

"Treating drug addiction as a health issue improves outcomes for everyone in the community," she said.

ACT Policing previously raised concerns that the quantity of drugs listed exceeded personal use and could be considered a trafficable quantity.

The thresholds in the bill include 0.5-grams of MDMA; 50 grams of dried cannabis; two grams of cocaine; two grams of heroin; two grams of methylamphetamine; two grams of psilocybine (found in mushrooms); and 0.002-grams of LSD.

The ACT government has also proposed a 12-month implementation period.

With AAP
Share
2 min read
Published 20 October 2022 at 6:37pm
By Amy Hall
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

A new Covid booster is now available in Australia, but some are upset they can't get it

COVID-19

Camilla and Meghan: How outrage porn and a Netflix series have fed hate against female royals

World

202 people died in the 2002 Bali bombings. This is who they were

World

Did China just have a military coup and is Xi Jinping missing? Here's why rumours are swirling

World

Optus faces a customer exodus, calls for compensation amid anger over leaked data

Australia

So you got a message from Optus - what do you need to do now?

Australia

'I'll take her to the airport': Pauline Hanson refuses to back down over Mehreen Faruqi comment

Politics

Why women in Iran are chopping off their hair and burning their headscarves

World