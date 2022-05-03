Adelaide community rallies around children after parents killed in car crash in India

The Adelaide community have united in a show of support for two children who lost their parents in a car crash in India, raising more than $200,000 so far.





Hemambaradhar "Hems" Baradhar lived in Adelaide with his wife Rama Batthula and their children, Bhavagna, aged nine, and six-year-old Palvith. To the community, they are known as the "Hems Rama" family.

The family of four flew to India on Wednesday shortly after the death of Rama's father, but they didn't make it to their destination, Reddygudem, in the country's south.

In a car crash on the way from the airport, Hems and Rama were killed instantly, while Bhavagna and Palvith were seriously injured.

After hearing the news, the Indian community in South Australia acted quickly, rallying together to raise funds for the parents' funeral expenses and the children's medical costs.

A

has been established by Sivaji Pathuri, who is a family friend and president of the Telugu Association of South Australia.

So far, $212,077 has been collected for the family through more than 2,700 donations.

Mr Pathuri said when the Indian community heard of the tragedy, they prayed it wasn't real.

"We realised after three days it sunk in and we needed to act quickly to get in and get the funds and get the kids proper medical care and we need to get them back [to Australia]."

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskus described the tragedy as "gut-wrenchingly difficult" and is working with the federal government to bring the children home when they are stable.

He said the parents were well known in the community for their volunteering efforts, sacrificing much of their time to help with fundraisers and events.

Hems was described as very jovial, and the "first one to put up his hand" for any help needed, Mr Pathuri said.

Rama volunteered at the local Telugu language school, teaching children the south Indian language.

Mr Pathuri was overwhelmed by the support that the Hems Rama family received but said the outpouring of generosity was well-deserved.

"I think it proved if you invest in community, community pays back, " he said.

According to Mr Pathuri, a few Indian-Australian doctors were on holiday in India at the time of the crash and checked on the children in hospital.

"They cut off their holidays, they spent time with the children in the hospital. They did tremendous work, they talked to the doctors there to give the proper care," he said.

Palvith is recovering well while Bhavagna has undergone multiple surgeries and is in a stable condition.

Bringing the children home

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskus said he is working with the federal government to bring the children home as soon as possible in what he described as "gut-wrenchingly difficult" circumstances.

"There's nothing easy about this and governments can't replicate the love and care of affection of parents. But what we can do is provide a lot of support," he told ABC Radio Adelaide.

Mr Malinauskas said he has thrown the full force of his department into providing support for the children and has urged the federal government to do the same.

That includes, he said, issuing visas for grandparents in India to care for the children in Australia permanently.

"I understand that there are arrangements and options available in terms of visas for such extraordinary circumstances.

"I'm just hoping that the Commonwealth Government the relevant minister and shadow minister and department can ... use all the options that law provides for these extraordinary circumstances, to see a compassionate response.

"If that means providing vases for grandparents then I think that should be pursued assertively."

The community has high hopes that the government will show compassion for the family.

"The kids are both born and brought up here, and so hopefully we get them back and we want to get them back along with the grandparents," Mr Palvith said.

SBS News has contacted Immigration Minister Alex Hawke and Labor's home affairs spokesperson Kristina Keneally for comment.