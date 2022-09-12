Newly discovered bacteria named in honour of SA's Chief Health Officer Nicola Spurrier

University of Adelaide researchers have paid homage to Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier by naming a new type of lactic acid bacteria after her.





The team said they wanted to pay homage to Professor Spurrier for her leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.





“We decided to name the new bacteria after Nicola because she led a science-based strategy to manage the pandemic in South Australia to prevent COVID-19 from spreading before vaccines were available,” said PhD student Scott Oliphant.





“This allowed us to continue our research when many labs around the world were shut."





It is not uncommon for celebrities or public figures to be used as namesakes for scientific discoveries, with previous instances including the Beyoncé horse fly (Scaptia beyoncea), the Steve Irwin snail (Crikey steveirwini) or the David Bowie huntsman spider (Heteropoda davidbowie).



Professor Spurrier said she was honoured by the recognition.





“My father Dr Ross Smith was a clinical microbiologist for the University of Adelaide’s School of Medicine for many years - this would have given him much pleasure if he was still alive,” Professor Spurrier said.





The Nicolia spurrieriana bacterium was discovered – along with three other species – when researchers were analysing micro-organisms on stingless bees.





It could potentially be used in the fermentation of wine, sourdough bread and pickled foods.





Mr Oliphant said it was genetically distinct from other types of lactic acid bacteria.



“It has a much larger genome than its neighbours, as well as the presence of unique genes not shared by other lactic acid bacteria," he said.



