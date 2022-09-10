AFL scraps minute's silence for AFLW Indigenous round as leaders honour Queen in Canberra

The AFL has withdrawn a decision to hold a minute's silence to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II before AFLW matches this weekend over concerns about the sensitivity of such a move during the Indigenous round.





A spokesman for the AFL confirmed to SBS News that the decision had been made on Saturday.





"As AFLW season 7 are Indigenous rounds, all existing plans to respect and honour Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples will proceed as planned," according to a memo the AFL sent to clubs.





Advertisement

It's understood that the person offering the Welcome to Country pulled out at Friday's match between the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle in the AFLW.





Earlier on Friday, the AFL announced a minute's silence would be observed before all AFLW matches this weekend.



The decision to scrap the minute's silence drew mixed reactions, with some critical while others were supportive, saying it showed respect to Indigenous Australians.



AFL Brownlow brought forward one day

Meanwhile, the AFL has moved the Brownlow Medal away from the traditional Monday night before the grand final to avoid a clash with the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.





The AFL's biggest night of the year was scheduled to be held at Crown Casino in Melbourne on 19 September.



But AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has confirmed the league will stage the Brownlow a day earlier on 18 September instead, out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II.





The funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II has not been confirmed, but it will almost certainly be held on 19 September.





The move is not without precedent, with the AFL rescheduling a qualifying final in 1997 so it did not clash with the funeral of Princess Diana.



"We have had a lot of practice over the last two years at being agile when needed and I want to thank the Seven Network, Crown Melbourne and all our partners for being so accommodating with this decision," Mr McLachlan said.





"It's the right one, and we're incredibly glad to have their support."



Honouring the Queen

Tributes continued to flow for the late Queen, with the MCG lights turned off before the Melbourne-Brisbane semi-final on Friday night as 62,162 fans observed a minute's silence.





The AFL also played part of God Save The Queen prior to the national anthem as the Demons and Lions teams stood on the field.



The outside of the MCG was also lit up in purple in memory of the Queen.





In the NRL, a minute's silence was observed at Penrith's BlueBet Stadium for the Panthers' qualifying final against Parramatta.



Leaders lay wreaths in Canberra

In Canberra, Governor-General David Hurley, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and others laid wreaths at Parliament House on Saturday.





There is no official mourning period in Australia, but the prime minister has suspended parliament for at least 15 days.





The NSW and WA parliaments will also briefly convene on Tuesday to hear condolences. Parliamentary sittings in both states are due to resume on 20 September.



The Queensland state parliament, which was due to sit next week, will be adjourned until a later date.





Victorian parliament will adjourn for one week out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, after MPs swear their allegiance to King Charles III, the state government has confirmed.





Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday flagged it was likely the state legislature would push back its final three sitting days before the November state election in the wake of the monarch's death.





However, it cannot resume until MPs swear allegiance to King Charles III.





The government on Saturday confirmed that, following the King's proclamation as the Queen's successor, both houses would sit on Tuesday so members could be sworn in by oath or affirmation.





Following the re-swearing, the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council would adjourn for one week as a mark of respect, and return to sit on 20 September in line with NSW parliament.





"That day of sitting will be used for a motion of condolence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, with both Houses adjourning for the day at the motion's conclusion," Victoria's Department of Premier and Cabinet said in a statement on Saturday.



"The Parliament of South Australia is also delivering messages of condolence on (20 September)."





Normal sitting days are set for 21 September and 22 September, with valedictory speeches to be given by retiring members.





Victoria is the only jurisdiction where MPs are required to swear allegiance to the new monarch following the predecessor's death.





There will not be a state memorial service for the Queen but sites are expected to be set up for Victorians to watch her funeral from Westminster Abbey.



