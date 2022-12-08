Australia

AFLW ditches white shorts from uniform policy to tackle period stigma

The AFL says it hopes the decision encourages more women and girls to join the sport. The decision comes after organisers of the Wimbledon Championships abandoned an all-white dress code in November, citing anxiety among players who are menstruating.

Demons players celebrate winning the premiership on 27 November 2022.

Demons players celebrate winning the premiership on 27 November 2022. Dr Kate Hall, AFL head of mental health and wellbeing, says the new uniform policy will "ensure women and girls can confidently play and enjoy Australian Rules Football, free from the impact of period stigma". Source: AAP / Jason O'Brien

Highlights
  • From next year, AFLW players will no longer have to wear white shorts for away games.
  • The AFL says the decision was made after "extensive consultation" with players.
  • Officials say the move is also designed to remove barriers stopping girls and women from playing the sport.
White shorts have been axed from the AFLW to ease anxiety for players who are menstruating.

The move, announced on Thursday, will take effect immediately across all women's competitions run by and associated with the AFL.

The league is following similar measures that have been rolled out in tennis (Wimbledon), cricket (Test matches) and football (soccer) across the world.
"Whilst this is a policy change for women and girls in AFL-run competitions, the ripple effect for community sport for women and girls is immense - we want to lead to remove any barriers that prevent women and girls participating in Australian Football," AFLW boss Nicole Livingstone said.

All 18 AFLW clubs will continue to have coloured shorts for home matches and can wear these in any match throughout the season.
But clubs will also have another coloured set of shorts to be worn if there is a clash in uniforms.

"Prioritising our players' health and well-being and supporting everyone to play Australian Rules Football is critical in everything we do at the AFL," the AFL's head of mental health and wellbeing Kate Hall said.

"This policy is to ensure women and girls can confidently play and enjoy Australian Rules Football, free from the impact of period stigma."
