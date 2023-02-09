Australia

Exclusive

After a decade, Australian government restores family reunion pathway for refugee boat arrivals on permanent visas

The change is expected to benefit tens of thousands of family members awaiting the outcome of visa applications.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles gestures as he speaks during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra.

Immigration staff numbers are being doubled to 40 to help manage the additional family visa applications as a result of the policy change. Source: AAP

Key Points
  • A restriction placed on processing family visa applications made by refugee boat arrivals has been lifted.
  • Family visa applicants from Afghanistan and Iran are expected to be the largest groups affected.
  • The government says the move is about resolving the backlog of visa applications "in a humane way".
Labor has cleared the way for refugees on permanent visas who came to Australia by boat to bring family members to Australia.

Under the former Coalition government’s immigration policy, family reunion applications by refugee boat arrivals holding permanent visas were given the "lowest priority" in visa processing under Ministerial Direction 80.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has now formally reversed that policy, replacing Ministerial Directions 80 and 83.

The decision does not apply to people on a Temporary Protection Visa.

The government estimates the decision, foreshadowed last November, opens a path for visa processing for tens of thousands of family members waiting for their requests to be considered.
READ MORE

Australia's offshore detention policy to be extended amid calls for asylum seeker royal commission

"The Government is improving the family reunion pathways for these permanent visa holders, many of whom have been separated from family for over a decade, exacerbating mental health issues and imposing great and enduring uncertainty on their lives," Mr Giles told SBS News.

The government has also increased the number of immigration staff who are processing visas for individuals in complicated situations. The current employee group of 20 will double to 40.

Family visa applicants from Afghanistan and Iran are expected to be the biggest groups affected.

The Taliban’s grip on Afghanistan has ensured that very few people are able to leave directly to come to Australia, but it could facilitate resettlement for those waiting in a third country.

The Coalition put in place the ministerial directions as a deterrent, arguing they would help stop people trying to reach Australia by boat.

The Albanese Labor government that came into office after the May 2022 election maintains the broader policy on boat arrivals has not changed and "strong border policy architecture remains".
READ MORE

Where can Australians travel in 2023 without a visa?

"The Government is resolving the bureaucratic burden of the asylum legacy caseloads in a humane way," the statement announcing the changes said.

Labor’s border policy includes boat turn-backs, where those who try to reach Australia are either returned to their country of departure, sent home or taken to an immigration detention centre.

The Albanese government also promised that, if elected, it would abolish Temporary Protection Visas.

The Greens and a number of crossbenchers have raised concerns about the lack of progress on this commitment, and the government has signalled action in the coming months.

Immigration analysts expect that will happen with the release of the federal budget because the changes affect 31,000 temporary visa holders and will have cost implications.
Share
3 min read
Published 10 February 2023 at 12:02am, updated an hour ago at 3:41pm
By Anna Henderson
Source: SBS News
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

Why is the name of McDonald's new menu item so divisive?

Australia

You'll never guess where Louisa is really from — and she's not alone

Australia

Shakira mocked Gerard Pique for swapping 'a Rolex with a Casio' in a record-breaking song. He clapped back

World

Why Australia Day is really held on 26 January

Australia

The day Tash found her mum's recipes changed the rest of her life

Life

How an Australian woman fell in love with another country's clothes

Life

What's causing Australia's frozen chip shortage and how long will it last?

Australia

A love letter to Australia's old school Chinese restaurants

Life