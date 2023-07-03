World

This Thai elephant has returned home after two decades in Sri Lanka. Here's why

The elephant 'Sak Surin' has returned to Thailand after allegations it was tortured and abused at a Buddhist temple in Sri Lanka.

A man rides an elephant while two men in blue uniforms walk beside.

The 29-year-old elephant was gifted by Thailand to Sri Lanka two decades ago. Source: AAP / Nareerat Chaywichain/AP

Key Points
  • A Thai elephant gifted to Sri Lanka two decades ago has arrived back in its birth country.
  • Thai authorities demanded the elephant return after allegations of torture and abuse.
  • Some in Sri Lanka opposed the repatriation.
A Thai elephant gifted to Sri Lanka two decades ago has arrived back in its birth country, following a diplomatic spat over the animal's alleged mistreatment.

Thai authorities had gifted the 29-year-old Muthu Raja - also known back in its birthplace as Sak Surin - to Sri Lanka in 2001.

But they demanded the elephant back last year after allegations that it was tortured and neglected while kept at a Buddhist temple.

The 4,000-kilogram mammal arrived in Thailand just after 2pm (0800 GMT), having been transported inside a specially constructed giant steel crate onboard an Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane.
An elephant walks into a travel crate.
Elephant keepers led an ailing Thai elephant named Sak Surin, also known as 'Muthu Raja', to the flight cage for his flight back to Thailand. Source: AAP / Chamila Karunarathne/EPA
"He arrived in Chiang Mai perfectly," Thai environment minister Varawut Silpa-archa said at the airport.

"He travelled five hours, and nothing is wrong, his condition is normal.

"If everything goes well, we will move him," he added, referring to plans to quarantine the elephant at a nearby nature reserve.

The minister helped give the elephant a drink after Muthu Raja's decorated crate was removed from the plane, with the thirsty animal eagerly reaching his trunk through a hole to accept the water.

The elephant could be seen when officials briefly opened the crate's rear doors, and it was sprayed.
LISTEN TO
Limit on international sales of wild elephants delights conservationists image

Limit on international sales of wild elephants delights conservationists

05:51
Muthu Raja was moved from its temporary home at a zoo in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo before dawn, accompanied by four Thai handlers and a Sri Lankan keeper, with two CCTV cameras monitoring its health in transit.

It left Colombo on a commercial flight that Thai officials said cost US$700,000 ($1,051,000).

Muthu Raja was in pain and covered in abscesses when it was rescued from the Buddhist temple last year, the zoo's chief veterinarian, Madusha Perera, told AFP.

Animal welfare groups said the elephant had been forced to work with a logging crew and that its wounds, some allegedly inflicted by its handler, had been neglected.

The elephant will undergo hydrotherapy in Thailand to treat a remaining injury on its front left leg, Mr Perera said.

Why were Sri Lankans opposed to the repatriation?

Elephants are considered sacred in Sri Lanka and are protected by law.

The organisation Rally for Animal Rights and Environment (RARE), which led a campaign to rescue Muthu Raja from the temple, expressed unhappiness over the animal's departure.

RARE organised a Buddhist blessing for the elephant on Friday ahead of its journey and has petitioned authorities to prosecute those it says are responsible for neglecting the animal.

Sri Lanka's wildlife minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said Thailand was "adamant" in its demands for the elephant's return.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena told parliament in June he had personally conveyed Sri Lanka's regrets to the Thai king over the elephant's condition.

Thailand has stopped sending elephants abroad, Thai environment minister Varawut said, adding that Bangkok's diplomatic missions are checking the conditions of elephants already sent overseas.
Share
3 min read
Published 3 July 2023 10:58am
Source: AFP

Recommended for you

Lewis Capaldi on stage with his arms in the air and guitar slung over his shoulder.

Lewis Capaldi cancels upcoming shows to get 'mental and physical health in order'

World

A split image. On the left is a picture of a submursible. On the right is a picture of the submersible next to a shipwreck.

Titanic sub: Rescue enters critical phase as window of predicted oxygen supply closes

World

People at a beach.

State-by-state: Find out if you're living in one of the richest, or poorest, postcodes

Australia

James Cameron standing outside with a bag on his back.

James Cameron wishes he'd sounded alarm over Titanic-bound sub

World

Emergency crew members stand near an overturned bus on the side of a road.

Driver charged after 10 people killed in Hunter Valley bus crash. Here's what we know

Australia

A man sits on a chair on the beach as more tourists are seen closer to the sea.

Badly behaved in Bali: Here are the new rules for Australian tourists on appropriate behaviour

Asia Pacific

A graphic of a map of Australia covered in money.

Could a Universal Basic Income be the answer to cost of living woes?

Australia

01-kitchen-sponge.w704.h396.jpg

'Don't even sink about it': Why you should stop pouring these common liquids down the drain

Life