Australia

After Optus and Medibank hacks, here's how much companies will pay in government data breach fines

The maximum fines for serious or repeated data breaches will be increased by more than 20-fold under legal changes to be introduced next week.

Optus Medibank

The federal government is planning to introduce legislation next week that will increase the maximum fine for serious or repeated data breaches, boost the powers of the Australian Information Commissioner, and improve the notifiable data breaches scheme.

The Albanese government will crack down on companies for serious or repeated privacy breaches under new legislation to be introduced next week.

Companies failing to protect sensitive data will face huge fines under laws to be introduced by the Albanese government.

The legislation massively increases the current penalty for serious or repeated breaches from $2.22 million to whichever is the greater of $50 million, 30 per cent of the company's turnover in the relevant period, or three times the value of any benefit gained from the stolen data.
Advertisement
READ MORE

Real estate sector data breach could be worse than Optus hack, digital rights advocates say

The bill, to be introduced to parliament next week, comes during the fallout of the massive Optus data hack, and a cyber attack on private health insurance provider Medibank.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the government was committed to strengthening privacy laws.

"I look forward to support from across the parliament for this bill, which is an essential part of the government's agenda to ensure Australia's privacy framework is able to respond to new challenges in the digital era," he said.

Mr Dreyfus said the legal changes reflect the expectations Australians have about their right to have their personal data protected.
The legislation will beef up the powers of the Australian Information Commissioner to resolve privacy breaches, and bolster information sharing with the Australian Communications and Media Authority.

The notifiable data breaches scheme will be boosted to ensure the commissioner has a complete picture of the information compromised, to be able to provided a risk assessment of harm for people.

A review of the Privacy Act will be completed by the end of this year, with recommendations to be handed down for further reforms.
Share
2 min read
Published 22 October 2022 at 9:47am, updated 3 minutes ago at 10:02am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

'Never been happier': This Australian employer is adopting a four-day work week and says others should too

Asia Pacific

'I'll take her to the airport': Pauline Hanson refuses to back down over Mehreen Faruqi comment

Politics

How multicultural is your suburb?

Australia

Russian missiles target Ukraine city of Mykolaiv after more than 50 countries pledge more military aid

World

Why women in Iran are chopping off their hair and burning their headscarves

World

Australia needs people to do these jobs. Here's what it could mean for visa opportunities

Immigration

Richard spoke up about inappropriate behaviour at his work. Now he's facing prison

Australia

Did China just have a military coup and is Xi Jinping missing? Here's why rumours are swirling

World