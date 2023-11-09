Arts

After their longest-ever strike, Hollywood's actors have reached a deal with studios

With film and television writers ending their own strike in September, Hollywood may soon be able to ramp up to full production for the first time in months.

A group of protesters holding up signs.

It's been 118 days since members of Hollywood's actors' union walked off the job. Now, they say a tentative agreement has been reached with studios. Source: AAP / Etienne Laurent/EPA

Key Points
  • Members of America's actors' union have been on strike since July over a labour dispute with film and TV studios.
  • On Wednesday, the union reached a tentative agreement with studios, clearing a path for actors to return to work.
  • Actors sought an increase in salaries, a share of streaming revenue, and assurances they wouldn't be replaced by AI.
The SAG-AFTRA actors' union has reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood studios to resolve the second of two strikes that rocked the entertainment industry as workers demanded higher pay in the
streaming TV era
, the union says.

The 118-day strike would officially end just after midnight, SAG-AFTRA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The group's national board will consider the deal on Friday, and the union said it would release further details after that meeting.
Members of SAG-AFTRA walked off the job in mid-July asking for an increase in minimum salaries, a share of streaming service revenue and protection from being replaced by "digital replicas" generated by
artificial intelligence
.

The union said negotiators had reached a preliminary deal on a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Walt Disney, Netflix and other media companies.
The breakthrough means Hollywood can ramp up to full production for the first time since May, once union members vote to ratify the deal in the coming weeks.

"I'm relieved," actor Fanny Grande said in an interview. "It's been really difficult for most people in the industry, especially people of colour. As it is, we don't have as many opportunities. We aren't big celebrities that have money in the bank for months. I just really hope that it's a fair deal."
A group of protesters standing and sitting together, some with signs
Union members will vote to ratify the deal in the coming weeks, giving them a pathway to returning to work. Source: Getty / Mario Tama
Actors had similar concerns to film and television writers, who argued that compensation for working-class cast members had dwindled as streaming took hold, making it hard to earn a living wage in cities such as Los Angeles and New York.

TV series on streaming did not offer the same residual payments that actors enjoyed during the heyday of broadcast TV.

Performers also became alarmed by recent advances in artificial intelligence, which they feared could lead to studios manipulating their likenesses without permission or replacing human actors with digital images.
A person holds up a placard that says "AI can't overact as well as I do"
A key concern of striking actors was the possibility of artificial intelligence being used to replace them with digital replicas. Source: AAP / Etienne Laurent/EPA
George Clooney and other A-list stars voiced solidarity with lower-level actors and had urged union leadership, including SAG-AFTRA President and The Nanny actor Fran Drescher, to reach a resolution.

Many film and TV sets shut down when the Writers Guild of America (WGA) called a strike in May. While WGA members returned to writing scripts in late September, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA work stoppage left many productions dark.
The disruptions cost California more than $US6 billion ($9.4 billion) in lost output, according to a Milken Institute estimate. With little work available, many prop masters, costume designers and other crew members struggled to make ends meet.

FilmLA, the group that approves filming permits, reported scripted production during the week of 29 October had fallen 77 per cent from the same time a year earlier.

Hollywood's work stoppages forced broadcast networks to fill their autumn line-ups with repeats, game shows and reality shows. It also led movie studios to delay big releases such as Dune: Part 2 because striking actors could not promote them.
