Australia

Anh is 10 and designing robots. Educators hope more girls will join her

Despite growing fears around the use of artificial intelligence, or AI, educators say teaching children to code and program robots can have long-term learning benefits. However, the number of girls enrolling in robotics and STEM education remains low.

A young girld holding a small robot with four wheels

Anh Luong, 10 with her award winning robot. Source: SBS News / Sandra Fulloon

Anh Luong is a 10-year-old with a big ambition. She wants to be an inventor when she grows up, and is already well on the way.

“I designed this ‘art bot’ for people living with a disability so they could draw using the robot,” she says with a big smile, as her remote-controlled device makes coloured markings on a large sheet of paper.

“If someone has lost their dominant hand, they could control the robot with their non-dominant hand.”

Anh’s invention recently won second prize at an international robot competition in Korea, in the ‘Do It Yourself Artificial Intelligence’ category.
Anh Luong with her 'art bot' and holding a trophy.
Anh Luong with her 'art bot' and trophy. Source: SBS News / Sandra Fulloon
“Once you attach a pen or brush, you can place the robot on the canvas and start drawing.

“It can produce different patterns, like a circle, a half circle, a zigzag, tracing lines, and using the remote control you can move the pen up or down.”

Anh’s mum Jenny Tran, who migrated to Australia from Vietnam before Anh was born, couldn’t be more proud of her daughter’s achievements.
READ MORE

Could AI in classrooms stop children falling behind at school?

“I am really, really excited for Anh, because she put a lot of effort into this robot and it's quite a big project for her young age,” she says.

“I hope designing robots is something that can develop further for her.”

However, Anh is among only 33 female students of the 100 enrolled each term at a Sydney robotics school, founded by Andrei and Mila Loginovski.
A man and a woman sitting next to each other inside and smiling. There are three pot plants behind them.
Robotics educators Andrei and Mila Loginovski. Source: SBS News / Sandra Fulloon
“There is still a stereotype that robotics is not for girls,” says Ms Loginovski, 37, co-founder of Thinklum Coding and Robotics School.

“So we try to educate parents that it's for everyone. We all need to be aware of robotics, both robot programming and technology.”

And it’s not just young girls lagging in robotics education. The number of women enrolling in higher education STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) courses remains low too.

The federal government's STEM Equity Monitor collects data on women and girls studying STEM courses. The 2022 Monitor found just 36 per cent of applications to university STEM courses and 16 per cent of enrolments in vocational STEM courses are from women.

And women make up only 27 per cent of the workforce across all STEM industries, a 1 per cent fall from 2020.
Mila Loginovski sitting at a table working on a robot while a student sits opposite and watches
Mila Loginovski teaching robotics in Sydney. Source: Supplied / Thinklum Robotics School
Ms Loginovski graduated in 2008 with a master’s degree in robotics from Belarusian Technical University and migrated to Australia in 2014 with her husband Andrei, who holds a masters’ degree in physics from Belarusian State University.

They opened a robotics school in 2017, and now teach coding and programming to primary students at several sites in Sydney, with plans to expand Australia-wide.

“Understanding robotics is essential. We are surrounded by robots, and there will be more robots in future. So, we need to learn how to work with robots, repair robots and program robots,” Ms Loginovski says.
A boy standing at a table and working on a robot
Robotics education can have learning benefits for children. Source: Supplied / Thinklum Coding and Robotics School
In China, recent studies of young children have identified other learning advantages, too.

“Robot education or robot programming is really related to 21st century skills, such as creative thinking, computational thinking, problem solving skills,” says Yang Weipeng, an Assistant Professor in the department of Early Childhood Education, at the Education University of Hong Kong.

Mr Yang is examining the benefits of robotics education at 13 kindergartens in Hong Kong, and recently published the results of an earlier study, of 101 children aged between four and six in Beijing.

“We want children to learn computational thinking in their early years. And it is not just about a specific skill like how to code, how to program, but really how to think.”
A boy smiling behind a robot with four wheels on a table
Harrison Ractivand, 12, with his 'firefighter' prototype. Source: SBS News / Sandra Fulloon
In Sydney, 12-year-old Harrison Ractivand has designed a prototype robot that may one day be scaled-up to help fight fires.

“This robot is designed to save the lives of firefighters,” he says while demonstrating the wheeled model, fitted with a water hose, light and camera.

“From a smart device, the person controlling it may be able to see through the camera. The purpose is so that the firefighters don't need to go in the building if it might be dangerous.”

Impressed by its life saving potential, a panel of international judges in Korea awarded Harrison’s ‘firefighter bot’ first prize at the 2022 International Robot Competition, against multiple entries from Australia, Europe and Asia.

“I felt very proud, because I didn't think it would win, although this definitely is my best creation,” he says.
A boy sitting with his mother. A robot with four wheels is on a table in front of them
Harrison Ractivand and his mum, Nicole. Source: SBS News / Sandra Fulloon
Harrison’s mother Nicole Ractivand says learning to design and make robots has helped her son thrive at school and offers longer-term benefits too.

“I am a primary school teacher, and I can see that robotics is the future. A lot of jobs will involve coding, being able to use computers confidently in information technology. And robotics involves all of those things.”

Harrison started high school this year and hopes to one day apply his knowledge to space exploration, designing rovers to collect soil samples on Mars.

“I would like to study space and beyond. I am fascinated by robots and believe they will be a huge help when we expand our space industry.”
And there are other applications too. Ms Loginovski says there is a growing demand for labour-saving robots that allow people more time to be creative.

“At home, we have a vacuum cleaner robot that helps to clean our house, and we have a robot that washes the windows,” she says.
 
“Artificial intelligence is also helping farmers to use soil and their water efficiently.

“And robots can be designed to work in warehouses, in heavy lifting roles where people might get injured.”
A young boy using a screwdriver on a robot component. He is sitting at a blue desk and there is a box of robot components on it.
A student programming robots at the Thinklum Robotics School in Sydney. Source: Supplied / Thinklum Robotics School.
The Loginovskis would like to take their robotics educational program on tour, into remote and rural communities.

“We want to give the opportunity to all young minds in Australia to try robotics, including those living in rural areas. It is something they don't always have easy access to.”

Anh Luong says robotics feature in her future plans too.
READ MORE

‘Robot queen’ Marita Cheng builds brain controlled teleport robot

“When I grow up I want to be an inventor, which will probably include robotics, science and maths.

And she is already thinking about her next creation.

“If I were to make a more intelligent robot, I'd probably program it to use brainwaves. I've always loved the idea of controlling something using your brain, like moving a robot forward just with a click of your fingers.”

This story is a collaboration with
SBS Russian
.
Share
6 min read
Published 10 June 2023 6:30am
By Sandra Fulloon
Source: SBS News
Tags
Sydney

Recommended for you

People at a beach.

State-by-state: Find out if you're living in one of the richest, or poorest, postcodes

Australia

A man standing on a mountain smiling with his fist raised.

Family of Australian who died on Mt Everest pay tribute to 'the most courageous human'

World

An illustration featuring piles of coins and a search bar reading 'check your balance'

How much super do you have compared to other people your age?

Australia

Two women smiling

Rebecca was 'cut' while pregnant with her daughter Emily. It's still happening today

Women's Rights

People perform traditional dance.

What's in a name: K'gari sheds colonial legacy

Indigenous

Julian Assange stands on a balcony with curved windows behind him. He is wearing a black jacket and holding up his right fist.

Julian Assange is facing extradition to the US. What happens next?

World

A close-up of a person texting on an iPhone.

Ducking great: Apple is finally tweaking its iPhone autocorrect function

World

Pandemic leaders McGowan Sutton Ardern.jpg

From Brett Sutton to Jacinda Ardern: What's happened to our pandemic leaders?

Australia