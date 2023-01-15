How this woman's Melbourne murder has become a force for good overseas

Four years ago, Australians collectively grieved for a 21-year-old woman who was fatally attacked on her way home from a comedy club while speaking to her sister on the phone.





Aiia Maasarwe, a Palestinian Israeli student from La Trobe University, was getting off a Melbourne tram in Bundoora when she was raped and murdered.





Only moments before, she had called one of her sisters, Ruba, who was in Israel, as she would often do while walking home as it made her feel safer.





Her body was found hours later, on the morning of 16 January 2019, by a passerby on their way to work.



In response to her death, and following other murders and violent attacks including that of Melbourne comedian Eurydice Dixon the year before, women across Australia expressed their anger about a lack of safety on the streets.





La Trobe University held a vigil for students to remember Ms Maasarwe and crowds gathered on the steps of the Victorian Parliament as part of a push to end gender-based violence against women and children.





Premier Daniel Andrews shared his heartache and said Ms Maasarwe should have been safe in Victoria.





Codey Herrmann, 21, pleaded guilty to her rape and murder and nine months after her death was sentenced to 36 years in prison with a minimum of 30 years.





But speaking after the sentencing, Ms Maasarwe's father Saeed, who had travelled to Melbourne from Israel for the hearing, said "revenge" was not the family's focus.



Four years on, the family is supporting a special fellowship set up in Ms Maasarwe's name for Palestinian physicians to train in Israeli hospitals.





"This is what she dreamed,” Saeed Masarwe told SBS News of his daughter, who had been studying international relations.





"Always she was happy and she wanted to help the people ... she wanted to make the world more peace[ful] and more useful, more communication between the different nationalities or different mentalities."





"This is the reason she come to China, she go to Australia, she go to many countries in the world.”



Aiia Maasarwe's family, including sister Noor and father Saeed, are carrying on her legacy. Source: AAP The Aiia Maasarwe Memorial Medical Fellowship Program (AMMMFP) was launched in 2019 but was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Run by Melbourne-based non-government organisation Project Rozana, it is now being restarted.





The project's founder, Ron Finkel, says its mission is "to build better understanding between Israelis and Palestinians through health while at the same time building Palestinian health capacity".





"It is an empowering program, it enables Palestinian hospitals to have their staff trained," he said.



READ MORE Aiia Maasarwe's father joins hundreds of mourners in silent vigil

Two fellowship recipients will work in Tel Aviv hospitals to develop their professional skills. Dr Ruba Rizik will train in paediatric intensive care and Dr Ahmad Shaheen plans to learn more about paediatric ophthalmology.





Dr Rizik said Project Rozana has helped her learn the Hebrew language as she takes part in the program.





She said her job is hard work, but she remains passionate about it.





"You have to be awake for 24 hours, sometimes you have to take decisions rapidly because a decision might affect your patient's life, but when I started working in intensive care it was a very beautiful place to work."



READ MORE Aiia Maasarwe's father launches fellowship to support Palestinian doctors during Australia visit

Dr Shaheen said he wants to help people and learn more within his area of expertise.





“I will be going to get as much knowledge and skills that I could get from the hospital,” he said.





“I would be more eager to get some surgical skills, which are rare in the area like paediatric ophthalmology.”



It's been four years since Aiia Maasarwe's death in Melbourne. Source: Instagram Project Rozana's executive director Ronit Zimmer said as well as training in Israeli hospitals where there are gaps in skills, "we also aim to contribute to an independent and resilient Palestinian health system".





Mr Masarwa said his daughter would have been inspired by the cause.





"Project Rozana shows that Israelis and Palestinians can live and work together in harmony, and that is also something that was important for Aiia."





If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au . In an emergency, call 000.



