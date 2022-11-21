Aishwarya Aswath's name to live on through her baby sister she will never meet

Key points The parents of Aishwarya revealed their baby girl's name at a Hindu naming ceremony.

They have also nicknamed their new baby 'Ponnu', meaning gold.

The findings of the coronial inquest into Aishwarya’s death are expected to be handed down before Christmas.

The parents of Aishwarya Aswath, a young girl who died at Perth Children’s Hospital last year, have revealed they have named their new baby girl in honour of her big sister.





Seven-year-old Aishwarya Aswath died of sepsis just hours after presenting at the hospital’s emergency department.





Her death raised questions about the treatment she was provided and put a spotlight on the strain that staff in the hospital were under.





Advertisement

On Sunday, mother Prasitha Sasidharan, father Aswath Chavittupara, their family members and close friends held a naming ceremony as is tradition in their Hindu culture.



READ MORE Doctor tells Aishwarya Aswath inquest he regrets not further investigating her condition

Having kept their new daughter's name under wraps for 56 days, they announced their baby is named Aishwarya.





Spokesperson for the family Suresh Rajan said the naming ceremony was incredibly moving. “She (baby Aishwarya) has already brought enormous joy to a family wracked by grief,” he said.





“It was always their desire to have Aishwarya back with them and this was the way of honouring that, but they are conscious that she won't be living in the shadow of her sister,” he said.





Mr Rajan revealed the family had also nicknamed their baby “Ponnu,” meaning gold, which was also her sister’s nickname.





While the naming ceremony is traditionally held 28 days after a child's birth, a rise in COVID-19 cases pushed it back.





“Hinduism is a practical religion that says if there is a way of accommodating the community, let’s do it, so they stuck with the 28-day cycle and did it on the 56th day," Mr Rajan said.



Prasitha Sasidharan holds a photo of Aishwarya as she arrives with father Aswath Chavittupara for the inquest into the April 2021 death of their daughter, seven-year-old Aishwarya Aswath, at the Perth Magistrates Court in August. Source: AAP / Trevor Collens He explained during the ceremony the child is on the lap of one parent and they tie a string chain around the baby's stomach - a tradition unique to the state of Kerala in India.





They also place sacred ash to the forehead of child, then place something sweet on the baby's lip to taste and whisper the baby's name into her ear before announcing it to all those present.





The family have three other children.





The findings of the coronial inquest into Aishwarya’s death are expected to be handed down next month.



Mr Chavittupara has launched an online petition calling on the Western Australian government to commit to holding a Royal Commission into the WA health system.





“There have been too many tragedies and families who have suffered because of the chaos in the health system, and our dedicated health workers need more support in a better system,” he said in the petition.



