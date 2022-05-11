Al Jazeera journalist shot dead during Israeli army operation in West Bank

Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqla was shot dead by Israeli troops on Wednesday as she covered a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, an AFP photographer reported.





Al Jazeera and the Palestinian health ministry confirmed the death of Ms Abu Aqla, 51, a prominent figure in the channel's Arabic news service.





The Israeli army confirmed that it had conducted an operation early on Wednesday in Jenin refugee camp, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups in the northern West Bank.



Journalists mourn over the body of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqla, who was shot dead by Israeli troops as she covered a raid on the West Bank's Jenin refugee camp. Source: Getty / Jaafar Ashtiyeh It added that there was an exchange of fire between suspects and security forces and that it is investigating whether "journalists were wounded, possibly by Palestinian gunfire".





Al-Jazeera released a statement saying Ms Aqla was killed in cold blood.





"In a blatant murder, violating international laws and norms, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated in cold blood Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Palestine," the statement said, calling on the international community to hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for their "intentional targeting and killing" of the journalist.



Tensions have risen in recent months as Israel has grappled with a wave of attacks, which killed at least 18 people since 22 March, including an Arab-Israeli police officer and two Ukrainians.





The Israeli army has blamed some of the attacks on residents of Jenin and has stepped up operations in the area in recent weeks.





A total of 30 Palestinians and three Israeli Arabs have died during the same period, according to an AFP tally, among them perpetrators of attacks and those killed by Israeli security forces in West Bank operations.





Her death comes as the 74-year commemoration of Al-Nakba (translated as 'the Catastrophe') approaches this Sunday, the day Israel was officially recognised as a state.



