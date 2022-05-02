All Australian states have now scrapped the requirement for household contacts of COVID-19 cases to isolate

Household contacts of people infected with COVID-19 are no longer required to isolate in any Australian state.





Tasmania on Monday became the last jurisdiction to eliminate the requirement for people to isolate for a week if a member of their household had the virus.

There are around 330,000 active coronavirus cases around the country, with more than 3000 in hospital with the virus.

Meanwhile, NSW and Victorian health authorities confirmed last week they had detected evidence of two new sub-variants of the Omicron strain - BA.4 and BA.2.12.1.

The World Health Organization has declared the BA.4 strain a highly transmissible variant of concern.

'Huge challenges for GPs'

An article in the Medical Journal of Australia published on Monday documented the "huge challenges" the virus presented for general practices over the past two years.

Author Claire Jackson from the University of Queensland, said digital innovation, phone and videoconference consulting, remote monitoring, and new models of care offering optimal access had been "the big winners from the COVID‐19 experience".

While telehealth rebates were modest, digital access to GPs had been embraced by patients "and will be hard to unwind".

"At this time, the vast majority of those affected have mild disease and are able to manage well at home with practice telehealth support," the report said.

"2022 will no doubt present new challenges as COVID‐19 continues to alarm, dismay and disconcert.

"The only certainty is our acknowledged inability to precisely predict its direction, impact and eventual defeat."

It comes as Australia recorded another nine COVID-19-related deaths on Monday.

NSW reported five fatalities, one in Victoria and three in Tasmania.

There were 7,723 new COVID-19 cases in NSW and the state recorded 1,656 hospitalisations, 72 of those in ICU.

Victoria recorded 8,109 new coronavirus infections. Some 456 people with the virus are hospitalised, including 26 in intensive care.

In Tasmania, 900 cases have been reported, with 46 people in hospital and two in intensive care.