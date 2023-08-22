World

All eight people rescued from Pakistan cable car dangling hundreds of metres above ground

Seven children and an adult have all been rescued from a cable car that was dangling about 275 metres above after a cable snapped.

PAKISTAN CHAIRLIFT ACCDENT

The children were travelling to school when one of the chairlift’s cables snapped. Source: AAP / Sultan Dogar

Key Points
  • Seven children and an adult were rescued after their cable car became stranded over a remote ravine in Pakistan.
  • The high-risk operation in the north of Pakistan was completed in the darkness of night and after more than 15 hours.
  • The students were travelling to school in a mountainous area in Battagram, about 200km north of Islamabad.
Pakistani rescuers have pulled seven children and one man to safety after their cable car became stranded high over a remote ravine, ending an ordeal lasting more than 15 hours.

"It was a unique operation that required lots of skill," the military said in a statement.

The high-risk operation in the north of Pakistan was completed in the darkness of night after the cable car snagged early in the morning, leaving it hanging precariously at an angle all day.
"All the kids have been successfully and safely rescued," caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said in a post on messaging platform X.

"Great team work by the military, rescue departments, district administration as well as the local people."

A military helicopter rescue operation was called off as night fell after two children had been pulled to safety.
Flood lights were installed and a ground-based rescue continued.

A security source said that cable crossing experts had been trying to rescue the children one by one by transferring them on to a small platform along the cable.

Before the helicopter rescue was called off, TV footage showed one child being lifted off the cable car in a harness, swinging side to side, before being lowered to the ground.
READ MORE

In a 'miracle', these children survived a deadly jungle plane crash. But the search isn't over

The rescue effort transfixed the country, with Pakistanis crowded around television sets, as media showed footage of an emergency worker dangling from a helicopter cable close to the small cabin, with those onboard cramped together.

"An extremely difficult and complicated operation has been successfully completed by the Pakistan military," the military said in a statement.

"All stranded persons were safely evacuated and moved to a safe place... Civil administration and locals also actively came forward to participate in this operation."
A video shared by a rescue agency official showed more than a dozen rescuers and locals lined up near the edge of the dark ravine, pulling on a cable until a boy attached to it by a harness reached the hillside safely to cries of "God is great".

"It is a slow and risky operation. One person needs to tie himself with a rope and he will go in a small chairlift and rescue them one by one," said Abdul Nasir Khan, a resident.

One of the cable lines carrying the car snapped about 7am as the students were travelling to school in a mountainous area in Battagram, about 200km north of Islamabad, officials said.
READ MORE

Tales of survival: Australians who defied the odds and survived at sea

The cable car became stranded half way across a ravine, about 275 metres above ground, rescue official Shariq Riaz Khattak told Reuters.

The helicopter rescue mission had been complicated by gusty winds in the area and the fact that the helicopters' rotor blades risked further destabilising the lift, he said.

"Our situation is precarious, for God's sake do something," Gulfaraz, a 20-year-old on the cable car, told local television channel Geo News over the phone.

He said the children were aged between 10 and 15 and one had fainted due to the heat and fear.
Share
3 min read
Published 23 August 2023 7:42am
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A jogger runs past Bathers Pavillion in Balmoral, Sydney

The 10,000 steps a day idea was made up by a clock company. How many should you take?

Health

Tony Gustavsson hugs Sam Kerr on the field. There are two England players to their left.

Sam Kerr pays tribute to 'amazing' teammates and fans after heartbreaking loss to England

Sport

Mary Fowler and Sam Kerr of Australia celebrate with teammates after Cortnee Vine of Australia kicked a successful penalty goal to defeat France

Australia through to Women's World Cup semifinals after historic win over France

Sport

A row of 4 women in yello football shirts crounchng in front of a row of 5 women in yellow football shirts, with one in purple in the centre.

Who is in the Matildas squad? The stories behind Australia's Women's World Cup heroes

Sport

Three rows of women in yellow and green football uniforms

What's a Matilda, and how did it become the Australian women's football team name?

Australia

A plane on the tarmac.

Man whose alleged threat forced flight turnback refuses to leave cell to face court

Australia

A woman in a grey jacket (left) kisses a woman in a yellow football shirt

Sam Kerr is the hero I needed, growing up as a queer football fanatic in Australia

Life

Three cars lined up at a petrol station.

Why have petrol prices jumped to new highs and why is it cheaper down the road?

Australia