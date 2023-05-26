Alla and her kids are sleeping in their clothes because they can't afford heating

Alla Storozuk lives in a rented Sydney apartment with her two children, Mykola, 15, and Yasa, seven.





The 43-year-old says she can't afford to pay for heating, so they all sleep in their clothes.





"It's cold, really cold," she said.





"In bed, we are wearing a lot of things: pyjamas, socks, jackets and pants."





Sydney experienced its coldest night in 24 years earlier this month, with the temperature set to drop as low as 7C this Sunday.



Alla Storozhuk is among many struggling to make ends meet. Source: SBS News / Sandra Fulloon The family are refugees from Ukraine. Ms Storozuk's husband is a captain in the Ukrainian army and she and the children have been apart from him since they fled Kyiv in February last year.





She is on a humanitarian visa (subclass 786) and receives $700 per week from Centrelink (paid fortnightly) for herself and her two children. But it doesn't go far.





She pays $400 a week to rent the one-bedroom apartment in Leichhardt, puts aside $100 for food, and covers bills and transport with what's left.



"We cannot afford to pay for any additional heating because we don’t have enough money," she said.





"My son wants a computer. He wants a new phone, he wants new earphones. This month, we are not buying anything."



The family lives together in a one-bedroom apartment. Source: SBS News / Sandra Fulloon Ms Storozhuk is far from alone. Not-for-profit Good360 supports 3,500 charities nationwide and said this month, demand has surged.





"We're on track to donate $17 million worth of goods in May, that’s up from $12 million in April and $5 million in March," said founder and managing director Alison Covington.





"Is it cost of living pressures? Absolutely. There are more vulnerable people. We have working poor, everybody needs more goods."



Good360 provides everyday items including clothing, blankets, cleaning products, computers and internet access to families in need.





The service is based on an American model of the same name, and supplies unsold new goods from major retailers including Big W, Harvey Norman and Dettol.



Good360 founder Alison Covington. Source: SBS News / Sandra Fulloon "Since we launched in 2015, we have provided 35 million items ... delivered to disadvantaged families," Ms Covington said.





"And we have never received government funding, but now we are asking for action to get more goods into the hands of people who desperately need help."





Goods360 is seeking $5 million a year from the federal government over the next five years so it can become self-sufficient.



Blankets packed for delivery at the Good360 warehouse. Source: SBS News / Sandra Fulloon More than three million people in Australia are living in poverty, according to the Australian Council of Social Service. Soaring living costs, which rose by seven per cent in the 12 months to March 2023, have been stretching many on low incomes to breaking point.





"We've had 400 new charities register this year," Ms Covington said. "It's a nationwide crisis. More charities need our support."





Australia is already one of the world's most expensive countries, and living costs are expected to keep rising this year.



Meanwhile, Ms Covington said billions of dollars worth of unsold new goods are thrown out each year, for reasons including a change of season, overproduction and packaging errors.





"It is a bit crazy; $2.5 billion worth of items including air conditioners, washing machines and clothing, all going to waste."





Ms Storozhuk is among Good360's recipients. This week, she and her children received three boxes of warm blankets.



Alla Storozhuk unwrapping blankets this week. Source: SBS News / Sandra Fulloon "These blankets mean we will be warm this winter," she said.





"It will make a huge difference."





Before the war, Ms Storozhuk and her family ran a small cosmetics business in Kyiv.





She is currently studying English at TAFE and hopes to eventually find a job. Her visa allows her to work.



Ms Storozhuk said the gifts her family received provide some comfort in their new home as the war in Ukraine continues.





"I'm crying about it because it's very big," she said.



