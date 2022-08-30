'Allow us to put her to rest': Lynette's family's plea to Chris Dawson after murder conviction

Lynette Dawson's family have pleaded for Chris Dawson to "find it in himself" to reveal the location of the mother-of-two's body, 40 years after she was murdered.





NSW Supreme Court judge, Justice Ian Harrison, on Tuesday found Dawson guilty of murdering his wife.





Outside court, her family said their journey was not over.





"This is a milestone in our journey, however she is still missing," Mrs Dawson's brother Greg Simms said.





"We would ask Chris Dawson to find it in himself to do the decent thing and allow us to put Lyn to rest."





Mr Simms also paid homage to his and Mrs Dawson's late mother, Helena Simms, who died in 2001 - none the wiser on her daughter's whereabouts.





"We'd like to remember those who loved Lyn but who were not here to see the judgment," he said.



Chris Dawson arrives at the Supreme Court of New South Wales on 30 August, 2022. He was found guilty of murdering his wife, Lynette. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins The family also thanked journalist Hedley Thomas, creator of the award-winning Teacher's Pet podcast investigating Mrs Dawson's disappearance.





The podcast featured heavily in Tuesday's judgment, with the judge ultimately dismissing evidence from a number of witnesses involved in the podcast.





In reference to evidence provided by Paul Dawson's former babysitter, the judge said he was "unable with any confidence to know what part of her evidence comes from what Hedley Thomas told her and what comes from what she remembers".





Mr Thomas told reporters the outcome was "one of the great things about journalism, it can give a voice to people who feel powerless".





Chris Dawson's twin Paul and other brother Peter did not comment on the verdict as they scuffled with and swore at TV camera crews outside court.



Five-hour judgement before guilty verdict

Dawson murdered his wife in January 1982 because he was so tortured at the thought of losing his teenage lover, Justice Ian Harrison found.





In an almost five-hour judgment read to two packed courtrooms on Tuesday, the NSW Supreme Court judge said found Dawson guilty of murder - concluding a 40-year-old mystery and leading to jubilant applause and cheering from those listening.





"I am left in no doubt. I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the only rational inference (is that) Lynette Dawson died on or about 8 January 1982 as a result of conscious or voluntary act committed by Christopher Dawson," the judge.





The former PE teacher was "so distressed, frustrated and ultimately overwhelmed" that he could not have an unfettered relationship with his teenage babysitter, known as JC, that he plotted to kill his wife and install his young lover in his family home days after the murder.



Lynette Dawson's family thanked journalist Hedley Thomas (pictured), creator of the award-winning Teacher's Pet podcast investigating Mrs Dawson's disappearance. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins Justice Harrison rejected the possibility Mrs Dawson abandoned her husband and children to vanish without a trace from their home on Sydney's northern beaches.





"The proposition is ludicrous," he said.





Mrs Dawson had a strong attachment to her daughters and had remained steadfastly committed to her husband even as her marriage crumbled around her.





Despite the case being wholly circumstantial, without a body or murder weapon, Justice Harrison found there was no other reasonable hypothesis for the disappearance other than murder given Dawson's growing obsession with JC prior to the killing and how quickly she had been installed in his home.





JC and the former Newtown Jets rugby league player eventually married in 1984 and separated in 1990.





The babysitter's evidence was mostly truthful and reliable, Justice Harrison said, rejecting Dawson's allegations she had been corrupted by an acrimonious custody battle between them.





However, claims by JC that Dawson had driven her somewhere in 1981 to find a "hitman" to kill his wife were dismissed as improbable.



A large media contingent waited outside the NSW Supreme Court for as the judge delivered his verdict. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins Justice Harrison dismissed claims Mrs Dawson had been seen alive after January 1982 as fabrications, unreliable or too vague to be of any worth. He also rejected claims by Dawson that he had been contacted by his wife after her disappearance as outright lies.





Dawson was previously a man of good character and there was no evidence he had been physically or verbally violent towards his wife before the murder.





Some evidence of allegedly violent incidents witnessed by friends and neighbours were rejected as being infected by the publicity surrounding the case.





This included through The Teacher's Pet podcast with Thomas speaking to individuals who would become crucial witnesses in the case and contaminating their memories by revealing what others had said.





The judge called the original police investigation into what happened "lackadaisical" and "arguably less than perfect" but said Dawson had not pointed to any significant disadvantage he had suffered because of the delay.



