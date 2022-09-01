COVID-19

AMA warns government decision to shorten COVID-19 isolation period could backfire

Cutting the COVID-19 isolation period could increase cases and may be counter-intuitive to fixing workforce shortages, the president of Australia's peak medical body has warned.

People crossing an intersection in Melbourne's CBD.

The Australian Medical Association's president says cutting the COVID-19 isolation period could see cases increase. Source: AAP / Diego Fedele

The president of the Australian Medical Association (AMA) has warned the government its move to shorten COVID-19 isolation periods could exacerbate workforce shortages.

Following a National Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the mandatory isolation period, except for workers in high-risk settings, would be
cut from seven to five days
.

Mr Albanese said it was an appropriate decision based on health advice provided to National Cabinet, and added that there aren't isolation mandates for the flu or other illnesses.

Advertisement
Meanwhile, NSW Dominic Perrottet,
who pushed for the isolation period to be reviewed at the leaders' meeting
, on Thursday said the nation needs to move away from public health orders, to a system where individual employees judge whether they're well enough to go to work.

But AMA president Professor Steve Robson said the decision may be counter-intuitive to
fixing workforce shortages
.
"It's got the potential to (increase cases)," Prof Robson said.

"The best information we have at the moment is up to a third of people, even if they feel well, and don't have any symptoms are potentially infectious.

"If you're making the decision to increase the workforce availability, decreasing pressures, you've got to be very careful you're not doing the exact opposite."
Prof Robson said COVID-19 is a multi-system disease and couldn't be treated the same as the cold or flu.

"It's a complete furphy to think that COVID is the same as the flu or cold and this is a dialogue we're hearing around the place," he said.

"We're seeing huge effects on the workforce from long COVID at the moment. So it's very different to other infectious diseases, and it needs to be treated differently."
But leading epidemiologist Catherine Bennett said it is unlikely there would be more infectious people in the community, given about one in three people know they have an infection and are isolating.


New data revealed 75 per cent of people had cleared the virus by seven days, Professor Bennett said.

National Cabinet urged to release health advice on shorter isolation period

Prof Robson has also called on National Cabinet to release the health advice underpinning the decision, saying the organisation wasn't consulted about the change.

"The consultation going on at the moment, we're not sure who it's with," he said.

"They're not releasing that advice. We would love to see it. Most doctors around the country are scratching their heads on what this advice is."
A man speaking.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the move to reduce the isolation period down from seven days, except for workers in high-risk settings, was appropriate based on the health advice. Source: AAP / Dan Himbrechts
Under the changes, face masks on domestic flights will also become voluntary.

The reduction in isolation requirements for people who no longer have symptoms will come into effect from 9 September.

The
pandemic leave disaster payment
will also move to cover the same five-day isolation period from that same date.

Leaders will meet in a fortnight to discuss the future of paid pandemic leave, which is due to wrap up at the end of this month.
Share
3 min read
Published 1 September 2022 at 7:08pm, updated 2 hours ago at 7:10pm
Source: AAP, SBS
Read more

Masks reduce the spread of COVID-19. Why aren't more people in Australia wearing them?

The Morrison government's COVID-19 vaccine rollout missed key targets, major review finds

Recommended for you

'It wasn't right': This cafe received a scathing review over a barista's disability. Here's what happened next

Australia

Hasbulla has touched down in Australia. Who is he and why is he an online sensation?

Australia

Anthony Albanese seeking legal advice following claims Scott Morrison was secretly sworn into ministry roles

Grindr no longer exists on China's app store. In the LGBTIQ+ community, data privacy is a growing concern

World

Author Salman Rushdie in surgery after being repeatedly stabbed onstage in New York

World

Governor-general had 'no reason' to believe Scott Morrison's ministerial appointments wouldn't be made public

Australia

Victoria is making it free to study to become a nurse or midwife under new initiative

Australia

Why people are condemning this 'disgusting' joke in a regional Queensland newsletter

Australia