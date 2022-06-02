Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial is ‘devastating’ for domestic violence survivors, advocates say





This story contains reference to domestic violence





The daily airing and verdict of the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial is having “devastating” mental health consequences for survivors of domestic violence, advocates say.





Advertisement

On Wednesday, a jury of seven people at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia, US, reached the unanimous decision that Heard defamed her ex-husband Depp by referring to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse” in an opinion piece published in the Washington Post in 2018.





The six-week trial lit up the internet, with videos from the domestic abuse and defamation trial flooding social media channels such as YouTube and TikTok.





Hayley Foster – the CEO of domestic and sexual violence support organisation Full Stop Australia – said the daily commentary around this case has had a “harrowing” impact on people with similar lived experiences.



“It was an absolutely harrowing case and harrowing account, and it’s been devastating,” Ms Foster told SBS News.





“We’ve had so many survivors of domestic abuse contacting our service as they have been really impacted by the commentary of this case,” she said.





Greg Andresen – senior researcher at One in Three Campaign, which advocates for male survivors of domestic violence – agrees.





“It can be quite traumatising for people who have experienced domestic and family violence because the issues and the experiences that are brought up in the courtroom can be quite triggering,” Mr Andresen told SBS News.





Depp had filed a US$50 million ($70 million) defamation suit against Heard, alleging that a 2018 article she wrote damaged his reputation and hurt his career.





Heard filed a US$100 million ($139 million) counterclaim against Depp after his former lawyer called her allegations a hoax.





Depp was awarded Depp US$10 million ($13.9 million) in damages from Heard, a decision Depp said has given him his “life back” .





The jury has also ordered Depp to pay Heard US$2 million ($2.7 million in damages), which Heard has described as a “setback” for women.



US actress Amber Heard (centre) hugs her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft after the jury announced split verdicts in favour of both her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Heard. Source: AFP / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Ms Foster said the verdict will have a negative impact on survivors of domestic violence.





“We already know there are problematic community attitudes when it comes to domestic abuse,” Ms Foster said.





“One in five Australians actually think that women very often make up and exaggerate claims of abuse in order to gain advantage and that’s simply not the case.





“Survivors are already concerned that they won’t be believed and it’s a very real fear,” she said.





Mr Andresen said male victims of domestic violence are at a heightened risk of being dismissed by society.





“According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ Personal Safety Survey, one in three victims of family violence is male,” Mr Andresen said.



Fans wait outside the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia, US. Credit: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images “However, for male victims, when they seek help or when they tell their story, they’re disbelieved or their experiences are minimised or downplayed,” he said.





He said while the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial can be quite triggering for domestic violence survivors, the verdict has given male survivors hope.





“For them to witness a case like this, where the experiences of a man involved as a victim of domestic violence are being upheld, I think, really, that would bring a lot of hope to those men, who may then be more confident in coming forward and feeling they will be believed,” he said.





But irrespective of the gender, both Ms Foster and Mr Andresen said victims of domestic violence should not keep silent and they should seek help.





“There’s a really important message I would like to get out today,” Ms Foster said.



Johnny Depp gestures to fans during outside the court during a trial recess. Credit: Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images “We know one in three Australian women are impacted by intimate partner violence.





“We want to send a message to all women and survivors of all genders across Australia that you can access support, you can contact our services at 1800 FULL STOP and others.





“We will believe you and we will support you.”





Mr Andresen said this case shouldn’t deter anyone, whether male or female, from coming forward.





“Domestic violence can happen to anyone – whether you’re male, female, transgender, gay, straight, it doesn’t matter.





“And if it happens to you, you should come forward and tell your case and seek help.”



