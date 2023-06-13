World

This Ecuadorian woman was declared dead. Two days later she woke up at her own wake

An Ecuadorian woman who began hitting her coffin at her own wake is now being treated at the same hospital that declared her dead two days earlier.

image.jpg

Relatives surround the coffin containing Bella Montoya after she knocked on it during her wake in Ecuador. She was earlier declared dead at a local hospital. Source: Supplied

Key Points
  • A video posted on Twitter shows Bella Montoya, 76, in her open coffin breathing heavily.
  • "They even gave us a death certificate," her son said in a video broadcast by local media.
  • Ms Montoya was admitted to hospital with a suspected stroke.
An elderly Ecuadorian woman who woke up inside a coffin at her own wake is being treated at the same state hospital that declared her dead two days earlier, her son said on Sunday, 11 June 2023.

A video posted on Twitter shows Bella Montoya, 76, in her open coffin breathing heavily while two men assist her.

Her son, Gilbert Balberán, said "she was hitting the box" with her left hand after the five-hour wake.
Mr Balberán had to arrange for the donation of a coffin for the impoverished family after the Martin Icaza public hospital, in the coastal town of Babahoyo, declared Ms Montoya dead on Friday.

"They even gave us a death certificate," he said in a video broadcast by local media.

Ecuadoran media reported the unusual incident, with headlines celebrating the woman's "resurrection".

"My mom is on oxygen. Her heart is stable. The doctor pinched her hand and she reacted," Mr Balberán said in an El Universo newspaper report.
"They tell me that this is good, because it means that she is reacting little by little."

Ms Montoya was admitted to hospital with a suspected stroke "and went into cardiorespiratory arrest without responding to resuscitation manoeuvres, so the doctor on duty confirmed her death," Ecuador's Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The ministry said it had established a committee to investigate the incident and that it would supervise Ms Montoya's care.

Mr Balberán said he had visited his mother in the hospital's intensive care unit on Sunday.

"Little by little I am grasping what has happened. Now I only pray for my mother's health to improve. I want her alive and by my side," he said.
