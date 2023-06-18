An EV for $30,000 could soon be a possibility. These are the five cheapest electric cars in Australia

Key Points A Chinese car manufacturer is promising its vehicle will be the most affordable in Australia.

Electric vehicle sales currently make up 3.8 per cent of car sales in Australia.

Australians could soon pick up an electric car for just over $30,000, according to the nation's electric vehicle council.





Market experts have said the launch of BYD's Dolphin electric car next week could start a price battle among other manufacturers and make the technology accessible to a wider audience.





Chinese Brand, BYD Auto's latest launch, set for next Thursday on the Gold Coast, triggered widespread speculation after the company promised it would deliver "the most affordable, high-quality EV launched in Australia".



Electric vehicle enthusiasts are keen to find out what price the BYD Dolphin will retail for in Australia given promises made around its affordability in the lead up to its launch in the country. Source: Getty / John Keeble Other Chinese brands, MG and GWM currently have EVs on the market in Australia for $43,990.





Price has long been a hurdle for those wanting to switch to an electric vehicle.





According to the global EV Outlook 2023 , electric vehicle sales currently make up 3.8 per cent of car sales in Australia.





Electric Vehicle Council chief executive Behyad Jafari said BYD's promise highlighted growing downward pressure on next-generation car technology – pressure that was likely to intensify due to the federal government's commitment to introduce a fuel-efficiency standard in coming months.





"Whether it's this car or another, we are seeing electric vehicle prices fall," he said.





"It won't be long before we see electric vehicles in the $30,000 price ranges and we saw sales pick up pretty quickly when $40,000 electric vehicles became available."



Electric vehicles only make up a small percentage of car sales in Australia each year but that continues to slowly increase. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS Australian Electric Vehicle Association national president Dr Chris Jones said there were still questions about whether BYD's Dolphin would be the first electric car to break the $40,000 barrier, however.





Its New Zealand pricing, equivalent to $45,000, raised concerns the car could fall short of the record, even though added costs between the nearby markets were different.





"Any car price that starts with a three will be hot news," Dr Jones said.





"If the driveway price is under $40,000 that will be a real breakthrough."





Four battery-powered cars are now available in Australia with a price tag under $50,000, even though the most popular electric vehicle in the country, the Tesla Model Y, costs $68,900.





Here are the five most affordable electric cars in Australia.



GWM Ora

Also known as the Funky Cat, this small electric car offers a 310km range, adaptive cruise control and a 10-inch display. Models are due in showrooms this month and come with a price tag of $43,990.



MG ZS EV Excite

In equal place for the title of cheapest electric car, also priced at $43,990, this mid-sized SUV is equipped with MG Pilot SMART features, three driving modes, regenerative braking and a 320km range.



MG4

The company's first electric hatchback is due to launch in Australia later this year and its entry-level model will feature a 450km range, smart driving modes, and reach 100km/hr in 7.9 seconds. It is priced at $44,990.



BYD Atto 3

The Chinese brand's first vehicle in Australia is a compact SUV which costs $48,011. It has a 320km range and 12.8-inch touchscreen and can reach 100km/h in 7.3 seconds.



Nissan Leaf

The newest version of Nissan's iconic electric hatchback features an updated design, 270km range and autonomous braking and costs $50,990.



While the prices of these vehicles quoted are those before on-road costs, with state-based discounts such as that offered in Queensland , the cost for consumers could be slightly lower.



