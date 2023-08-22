An exclusive club and an internship: What's the story with Anthony Albanese's son?

KEY POINTS: Anthony Albanese is facing questions about benefits given to his son, Nathan.

Albanese insists he has 'completely' complied with political integrity obligations.

Nathan reportedly received a PwC internship and is a member of the Qantas chairman's lounge.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has rejected suggestions of nepotism over reports his son is receiving special benefits from his father's position.





The controversy centres on an internship and exclusive membership reportedly given to Nathan Albanese, 23, both before and after his father moved into the Lodge.





But the Prime Minister insists it's all above board, and even a rival has urged against "personal attacks" on politicians' family members.





So what's it all about?



What's the issue?

The Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported this weekend that Albanese discussed getting his son, Nathan, a PwC internship with the firm's then-government relations boss Sean Gregory.





The conversation reportedly happened when Albanese was Opposition leader in 2021, before Nathan secured a two-week unpaid internship a few months later. That's sparked questions about nepotism, and whether Albanese inappropriately leveraged his position to benefit his son.



Anthony Albanese (centre) with Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce (right). Source: AAP / Dean Lewins It came after the AFR also reported Nathan was a member of the invite-only Qantas Chairman's lounge, and questioned why it had not been acknowledged on Albanese's register of public interests.





While MPs and their spouses are automatically granted access to the exclusive lounge, it's rare for their children to receive that benefit.



What are the rules?

Politicians are required to register personal interests that "may conflict, or may be seen to conflict, with their public duty".





That includes things like properties, dinners they've been taken to, and even their superannuation provider.





But they also need to be transparent about interests related to their spouse, or any children "wholly or mainly dependent" on them.



Albanese has rebuffed questions over his son Nathan, who he insists is not a public figure. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins

What's being said?

Albanese rebuffed questions about the Qantas membership by insisting he had "completely" complied with his disclosure requirements.





Nathan is an adult and it could be argued that he is neither "wholly or mainly" dependent on his father.





The Prime Minister also pushed back at questions over the internship, saying his son is "not a public figure".



"He's a young person trying to make his way in the world," he told journalists on Monday.





"It's up to you to ask whatever questions you like, but I'll refer you to David Littleproud’s comments."





That's a reference to the Nationals leader, who earlier declined to criticise the Prime Minister.





"I know Nathan personally, I think he's a fine young man. He'll make a great contribution to wherever he goes. I don't think we need to get into the personal attacks of family members," Littleproud told Sky News.



